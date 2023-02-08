TERRAVEST INDUSTRIES INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Feb 08, 2023, 16:30 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSX: TVK) (the "Corporation") held its annual meeting of shareholders on February 8, 2023 (the "Meeting"). A total of 10,057,010 common shares (representing 56.40% of the 17,831,318 outstanding voting shares) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.
The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:
1. Election of Directors
Each of the nominees proposed in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated as of January 6, 2023 (the "Circular") was elected.
|
Name of Nominee
|
Vote For
|
%
|
Withhold Vote
|
%
|
Charles Pellerin
|
8,068,453
|
84.21 %
|
1,512,452
|
15.79 %
|
Blair Cook
|
8,483,388
|
88.54 %
|
1,097,517
|
11.46 %
|
Dale H. Laniuk
|
8,697,998
|
90.78 %
|
882,907
|
9.22 %
|
Dustin Haw
|
8,306,548
|
86.70 %
|
1,274,357
|
13.30 %
|
Rocco Rossi
|
8,449,375
|
88.19 %
|
1,131,530
|
11.81 %
|
Mick MacBean
|
8,483,388
|
88.54 %
|
1,097,517
|
11.46 %
2. Appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as the Corporation's auditors
Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP was re-appointed as the Corporation's auditors and the directors were authorized to determine their remuneration.
|
Number of Votes
|
%
|
Votes FOR
|
10,008,056
|
99.51 %
|
Votes WITHHELD
|
48,954
|
0.49 %
|
Total
|
10,057,010
|
100 %
For further information: Dustin Haw, TerraVest Industries Inc., Chief Executive Officer (416) 855-1928, [email protected]
