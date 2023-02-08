TERRAVEST INDUSTRIES INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TerraVest Industries Inc.

Feb 08, 2023, 16:30 ET

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSX: TVK) (the "Corporation") held its annual meeting of shareholders on February 8, 2023 (the "Meeting"). A total of 10,057,010 common shares (representing 56.40% of the 17,831,318 outstanding voting shares) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:

1.  Election of Directors

Each of the nominees proposed in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated as of January 6, 2023 (the "Circular") was elected.

Name of Nominee

Vote For

%

Withhold Vote

%

Charles Pellerin

8,068,453

84.21 %

1,512,452

15.79 %

Blair Cook

8,483,388

88.54 %

1,097,517

11.46 %

Dale H. Laniuk

8,697,998

90.78 %

882,907

9.22 %

Dustin Haw

8,306,548

86.70 %

1,274,357

13.30 %

Rocco Rossi

8,449,375

88.19 %

1,131,530

11.81 %

Mick MacBean

8,483,388

88.54 %

1,097,517

11.46 %

2.  Appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as the Corporation's auditors

Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP was re-appointed as the Corporation's auditors and the directors were authorized to determine their remuneration.

Number of Votes

%

Votes FOR

10,008,056

99.51 %

Votes WITHHELD

48,954

0.49 %

Total

10,057,010

100 %

For further information: Dustin Haw, TerraVest Industries Inc., Chief Executive Officer (416) 855-1928, [email protected]

