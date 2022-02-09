TERRAVEST INDUSTRIES INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2022 ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSX: TVK) (the "Corporation") held its annual and special meeting of shareholders on February 9, 2022 (the "Meeting"). A total of 11,059,979 common shares (representing 61.69% of the 17,929,118 outstanding voting shares) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:

1. Election of Directors

Each of the nominees proposed in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated as of January 7, 2022 (the "Circular") was elected.

Name of Nominee Vote For % Withhold Vote % Charles Pellerin 9,177,558 86.43% 1,441,016 13.57% Blair Cook 9,546,110 89.90% 1,072,464 10.10% Dale H. Laniuk 9,773,627 92.04% 844,947 7.96% Dustin Haw 9,405,577 88.58% 1,212,997 11.42% Rocco Rossi 9,553,717 89.97% 1,064,857 10.03% Mick MacBean 9,563,810 90.07% 1,054,764 9.93%

2. Appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as the Corporation's auditors

Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP was re-appointed as the Corporation's auditors and the directors were authorized to determine their remuneration.



Number of Votes % Votes FOR 11,017,714 99.62% Votes WITHHELD 42,265 0.38% Total 11,059,979 100%

3. Approval of Amended and Restated Option Plan

Based on the proxies received, a resolution, the text of which is set out in Appendix "C" to the Circular, was adopted to approve an amendment and restatement of the Corporation's stock option plan. The outcome of the vote was as follows:



Number of Votes % Votes FOR 7,356,717 69.28% Votes AGAINST 3,261,857 30.72%

For further information: Dustin Haw, TerraVest Industries Inc., Chief Executive Officer, (450) 378-2334, [email protected]