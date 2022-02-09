TERRAVEST INDUSTRIES INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2022 ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

News provided by

TerraVest Industries Inc.

Feb 09, 2022, 15:40 ET

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSX: TVK) (the "Corporation") held its annual and special meeting of shareholders on February 9, 2022 (the "Meeting"). A total of 11,059,979 common shares (representing 61.69% of the 17,929,118 outstanding voting shares) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:

1.  Election of Directors

Each of the nominees proposed in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated as of January 7, 2022 (the "Circular") was elected.

Name of Nominee

Vote For

%

Withhold Vote

%

Charles Pellerin

9,177,558

86.43%

1,441,016

13.57%

Blair Cook

9,546,110

89.90%

1,072,464

10.10%

Dale H. Laniuk

9,773,627

92.04%

844,947

7.96%

Dustin Haw

9,405,577

88.58%

1,212,997

11.42%

Rocco Rossi

9,553,717

89.97%

1,064,857

10.03%

Mick MacBean

9,563,810

90.07%

1,054,764

9.93%

2.  Appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as the Corporation's auditors

Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP was re-appointed as the Corporation's auditors and the directors were authorized to determine their remuneration.

Number of Votes

%

Votes FOR

11,017,714

99.62%

Votes WITHHELD

42,265

0.38%

Total

11,059,979

100%

3.  Approval of Amended and Restated Option Plan

Based on the proxies received, a resolution, the text of which is set out in Appendix "C" to the  Circular, was adopted to approve an amendment and restatement of the Corporation's stock option plan. The outcome of the vote was as follows:

Number of Votes

%

Votes FOR

7,356,717

69.28%

Votes AGAINST

3,261,857

30.72%

SOURCE TerraVest Industries Inc.

For further information: Dustin Haw, TerraVest Industries Inc., Chief Executive Officer, (450) 378-2334, [email protected]

Organization Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc.