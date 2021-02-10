TerraVest Industries Inc. Announces Results of 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Feb 10, 2021, 17:00 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSX: TVK) held its annual meeting of shareholders on February 10, 2021 (the "Meeting"). A total of 11,293,015 common shares (representing 61.12% of the 18,477,850 outstanding voting shares) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.
The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:
1. Election of Directors
Each of the nominees proposed in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated as of January 8, 2021 was elected.
|
Name of Nominee
|
Vote For
|
%
|
Withhold Vote
|
%
|
Charles Pellerin
|
10,098,678
|
92.52%
|
816,180
|
7.48%
|
Blair Cook
|
10,047,766
|
92.06%
|
867,092
|
7.94%
|
Dale H. Laniuk
|
10,173,126
|
93.20%
|
741,732
|
6.80%
|
Dustin Haw
|
10,318,363
|
94.54%
|
596,495
|
5.46%
|
Rocco Rossi
|
10,014,673
|
91.75%
|
900,185
|
8.25%
|
Mick MacBean
|
10,688,566
|
97.93%
|
226,292
|
2.07%
2. Appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as the Corporation's auditors
Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP was re-appointed as the Corporation's auditors and the directors were authorized to determine their remuneration.
|
Number of Votes
|
%
|
Votes FOR
|
11,100,621
|
98.30%
|
Votes WITHHELD
|
192,430
|
1.70%
|
Total
|
11,293,051
|
100%
