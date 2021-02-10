TerraVest Industries Inc. Announces Results of 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSX: TVK) held its annual meeting of shareholders on February 10, 2021 (the "Meeting"). A total of 11,293,015 common shares (representing 61.12% of the 18,477,850 outstanding voting shares) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:

1. Election of Directors

Each of the nominees proposed in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated as of January 8, 2021 was elected.

Name of Nominee Vote For % Withhold Vote % Charles Pellerin 10,098,678 92.52% 816,180 7.48% Blair Cook 10,047,766 92.06% 867,092 7.94% Dale H. Laniuk 10,173,126 93.20% 741,732 6.80% Dustin Haw 10,318,363 94.54% 596,495 5.46% Rocco Rossi 10,014,673 91.75% 900,185 8.25% Mick MacBean 10,688,566 97.93% 226,292 2.07%

2. Appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as the Corporation's auditors

Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP was re-appointed as the Corporation's auditors and the directors were authorized to determine their remuneration.



Number of Votes % Votes FOR 11,100,621 98.30% Votes WITHHELD 192,430 1.70% Total 11,293,051 100%

