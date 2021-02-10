TerraVest Industries Inc. Announces Results of 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSX: TVK) held its annual meeting of shareholders on February 10, 2021 (the "Meeting"). A total of 11,293,015 common shares (representing 61.12% of the 18,477,850 outstanding voting shares) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:

1.  Election of Directors

Each of the nominees proposed in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated as of January 8, 2021 was elected.

Name of Nominee

Vote For

%

Withhold Vote

%

Charles Pellerin

10,098,678

92.52%

816,180

7.48%

Blair Cook

10,047,766

92.06%

867,092

7.94%

Dale H. Laniuk

10,173,126

93.20%

741,732

6.80%

Dustin Haw

10,318,363

94.54%

596,495

5.46%

Rocco Rossi

10,014,673

91.75%

900,185

8.25%

Mick MacBean

10,688,566

97.93%

226,292

2.07%

2.  Appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as the Corporation's auditors

Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP was re-appointed as the Corporation's auditors and the directors were authorized to determine their remuneration.

Number of Votes

%

Votes FOR

11,100,621

98.30%

Votes WITHHELD

192,430

1.70%

Total

11,293,051

100%

For further information: Dustin Haw, TerraVest Industries Inc., Chief Executive Officer, (416) 855-1928, [email protected]

