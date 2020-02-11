TerraVest Industries Inc. Announces Results of 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSX: TVK) held its annual meeting of shareholders on February 10, 2020 (the "Meeting"). A total of 12,051,959 common shares (representing 65.15% of the 18,497,997 outstanding voting shares) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:

1. Election of Directors

Each of the nominees proposed in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated as of January 7, 2020 was elected.

Name of Nominee Vote For % Withhold Vote % Charles Pellerin 11,726,575 98.37% 194,894 1.63% Blair Cook 11,919,429 99.98% 2,040 0.02% Dale H. Laniuk 11,723,575 98.34% 197,894 1.66% Dustin Haw 11,725,575 98.37% 194,894 1.63% Rocco Rossi 11,906,469 99.87% 15,000 0.13% Mick MacBean 11,919,469 99.98% 2,000 0.02% George Armoyan 11,726,575 98.37% 194,894 1.63%

2. Appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as the Corporation's auditors

Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP was re-appointed as the Corporation's auditors and the directors were authorized to determine their remuneration.



Number of Votes % Votes FOR 12,051,959 100% Votes WITHHELD 0 0% Total 12,051,959



