TerraVest Industries Inc. Announces Results of 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Feb 11, 2020, 11:25 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSX: TVK) held its annual meeting of shareholders on February 10, 2020 (the "Meeting"). A total of 12,051,959 common shares (representing 65.15% of the 18,497,997 outstanding voting shares) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.
The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:
1. Election of Directors
Each of the nominees proposed in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated as of January 7, 2020 was elected.
|
Name of Nominee
|
Vote For
|
%
|
Withhold Vote
|
%
|
Charles Pellerin
|
11,726,575
|
98.37%
|
194,894
|
1.63%
|
Blair Cook
|
11,919,429
|
99.98%
|
2,040
|
0.02%
|
Dale H. Laniuk
|
11,723,575
|
98.34%
|
197,894
|
1.66%
|
Dustin Haw
|
11,725,575
|
98.37%
|
194,894
|
1.63%
|
Rocco Rossi
|
11,906,469
|
99.87%
|
15,000
|
0.13%
|
Mick MacBean
|
11,919,469
|
99.98%
|
2,000
|
0.02%
|
George Armoyan
|
11,726,575
|
98.37%
|
194,894
|
1.63%
2. Appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as the Corporation's auditors
Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP was re-appointed as the Corporation's auditors and the directors were authorized to determine their remuneration.
|
Number of Votes
|
%
|
Votes FOR
|
12,051,959
|
100%
|
Votes WITHHELD
|
0
|
0%
|
Total
|
12,051,959
SOURCE TerraVest Industries Inc.
For further information: Dustin Haw, TerraVest Industries Inc., Chief Executive Officer, (416) 855-1928, [email protected]
Share this article