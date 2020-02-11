TerraVest Industries Inc. Announces Results of 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSX: TVK) held its annual meeting of shareholders on February 10, 2020 (the "Meeting"). A total of 12,051,959 common shares (representing 65.15% of the 18,497,997 outstanding voting shares) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:

1.      Election of Directors

Each of the nominees proposed in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated as of January 7, 2020 was elected.

Name of Nominee

Vote For

%

Withhold Vote

%

Charles Pellerin

11,726,575

98.37%

194,894

1.63%

Blair Cook

11,919,429

99.98%

2,040

0.02%

Dale H. Laniuk

11,723,575

98.34%

197,894

1.66%

Dustin Haw

11,725,575

98.37%

194,894

1.63%

Rocco Rossi

11,906,469

99.87%

15,000

0.13%

Mick MacBean

11,919,469

99.98%

2,000

0.02%

George Armoyan

11,726,575

98.37%

194,894

1.63%

2.      Appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as the Corporation's auditors

Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP was re-appointed as the Corporation's auditors and the directors were authorized to determine their remuneration.

Number of Votes

%

Votes FOR

12,051,959

100%

Votes WITHHELD

0

0%

Total

12,051,959

Dustin Haw, TerraVest Industries Inc., Chief Executive Officer, (416) 855-1928

