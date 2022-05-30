TerraSense is awarded a record $8.976M IDEaS contract for MIST, its state of the art multimodal input surveillance & tracking software.

TerraSense wins a record $8.976M contract for MIST, a state of the art multimodal input surveillance & tracking software Tweet this

MIST, TerraSense's Multimodal Input Surveillance & Tracking software, leverages AI and sensor fusion in aerial surveillance to amplify operator situational awareness, reduce bandwidth saturation and post-mission human efforts in data analysis and retrieval. Furthermore, the software aims to be sensor agnostic, capable of ingesting data from existing and future ISR sensors with limited non-recurring engineering requirements.

"We set out to create a truly usable artificial intelligence system that can withstand the rigours of real-life operations and the demands of highly-trained operators without the learning curves found in legacy systems," says Jozsef Hamari TerraSense's Chief Technology Officer. "Being awarded this grant validates our company's vision and the potential of our technological solutions."

TerraSense Analytics will continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions to amplify sensor-equipped intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) platforms, enhancing operational efficiency across governmental organisations and private sector firms alike, contributing to positioning Okanagan as the next silicon valley.

About TerraSense Analytics

TerraSense Analytics is a high-tech company based in British Columbia, Canada, that leverages AI to develop remote sensing solutions. Founded in 2017, TerraSense's technologies efficiently detect threats and identify opportunities, increasing the accuracy and timeliness of object identification. For more information visit www.terrasense.ca

About IDEaS

The Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) program is an investment of $1.6 billion over 20 years aimed at meeting the demands of today's complex global defence and security environment. The program enables Canada to deliver the capabilities needed for a strong and agile military by providing financial support to foster innovation through contracts, contribution agreements and grants. For more information, visit: https://www.canada.ca/en/department-national-defence/programs/defence-ideas.html

SOURCE TerraSense Analytics

For further information: Natalia Kaplan, TerraSense Analytics Ltd., (514) 756-5368, [email protected]