TerrAscend Welcomes Adult-Use Sales in New Jersey

Sales to begin at The Apothecarium Maplewood & Phillipsburg on April 21

TORONTO, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that it has received an amended cannabis business cultivation and manufacturing license from the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission ("NJCRC"). TerrAscend will now be permitted to grow, produce, and sell adult-use cannabis products in New Jersey commencing on Thursday, April 21. Initial sales will occur at the Company's Apothecarium Maplewood, located 1865 Springfield Ave, Maplewood and at Apothecarium Phillipsburg, located at 55 S Main St, Phillipsburg. TerrAscend also intends to request authorization for its planned dispensary in Lodi, which is expected to open in Q2 2022.

"This is a momentous time for New Jersey cannabis consumers," said Jason Wild, Executive Chairman of TerrAscend. "We look forward to continuing to honor our patients' needs and are excited to introduce our premier products and retail experiences to consumers across the State."

TerrAscend is one of twelve vertically integrated operators in New Jersey, and one of only four operating in the Northern region. The Company currently operates a 140,000 sq. ft cultivation and processing facility located in Boonton, with broad wholesale distribution in the State. In addition, the Company holds 3 retail store licenses in the State with 2 currently operational and 1 expected to open during the second quarter of 2022.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan and California, licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada. TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

