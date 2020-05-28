TerrAscend Reports First Quarter Net Sales of $34.8 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $4.9 Million

-- Net sales increased 34% quarter-over-quarter and 139% year-over-year

--Adjusted EBITDA of $4.9 million

-- U.S. operations generated 25% adjusted EBITDA margin

-- Anticipates Q2 2020 net sales of approximately $45 million, representing 30% quarter-over-quarter growth, with continued gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin expansion

NEW YORK and TORONTO, May 28, 2020 /CNW/ - TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER, OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today reported financial results for its first quarter ending March 31, 2020.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

(Unless otherwise stated, comparisons are made between Fiscal Q1 2020 and Q1 2019 results and are in Canadian dollars)

Net sales: Net sales increased 139% to $34.8 million from $14.6 million .

Net sales increased 139% to from . Gross margin: Gross margin increased to 45%, compared to 10% (before gain on fair value of biological assets).

Gross margin increased to 45%, compared to 10% (before gain on fair value of biological assets). Adjusted EBITDA 1 : Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $4.9 million , compared with $(5.5) million .

Adjusted EBITDA was , compared with . U.S. Operations: The Company's U.S. operations generated 57% Gross Margin and 25% Adjusted EBITDA margin.

The Company's U.S. operations generated 57% Gross Margin and 25% Adjusted EBITDA margin. Balance Sheet: Cash & equivalents (including restricted cash) of $31.4 million , compared to $8.6 million .

Cash & equivalents (including restricted cash) of , compared to . Capital Markets & Financing: The Company closed the final tranches of its previously announced private placement in January resulting in proceeds of $12.7 million and completed a loan financing agreement with Canopy Growth in March, providing $80.5 million in capital that was partially used to fully retire an existing credit facility held with JW Asset Management.

Management Commentary

"Getting to adjusted EBITDA profitability is a transformational milestone for our Company, and I'd like to thank the team for their tireless efforts towards that goal," said Jason Ackerman, Executive Chairman and CEO of TerrAscend. "These results were driven by the strong performance of our U.S. operations, which continue to perform ahead of plan. With our Pennsylvania expansion complete and construction of our New Jersey facilities well underway, we're confident in the ongoing growth targets that we have set. We remain focused on prudently investing our capital in the markets where we see the greatest and most profitable opportunities."

Jason Wild, Chairman added, "We've assembled a high-caliber team that is executing on the opportunities ahead. I'm extremely proud of the results reported today and pleased to see the commitment to driving strong revenue growth coupled with profitability."

First Quarter 2020 Operational Highlights

Subsequent Events

Outlook and Preliminary Q2 2020 Revenue Guidance

Based on the success of the Company's operations to-date, TerrAscend anticipates Q2 2020 net sales of approximately $45 million, representing 30% quarter-over-quarter growth. The Company also anticipates ongoing expansion of gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin beyond Q1 2020 levels.

TerrAscend remains focused on the execution of its U.S. expansion strategy. To date, the Company has grown its U.S. presence, both organically and through targeted strategic acquisitions, which include Arise Bioscience, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, and State Flower. This has enabled TerrAscend to enter new markets and establish a strong foothold. The Company's U.S expansion strategy is rooted in a commitment to achieving scale and profitability in the select markets where it operates. To that end, TerrAscend is focused on fully leveraging the expansion completed at the Company's cultivation and manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania, completing the construction of its cultivation facility in New Jersey, and continuing to add depth to the Company's portfolio of retail locations in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. The Company continues to evaluate additional markets for potential entry through organic license applications and strategic acquisitions.

Ensuring the health, safety and well-being of its employees, patients, customers, and the communities in which it operates remains TerrAscend's highest priority. In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, TerrAscend continues to adhere to stringent, company-wide measures which include taking employee temperatures at the beginning of each shift; thoroughly cleaning equipment and high-traffic areas; using hand-sanitizer between transactions; requiring non-essential employees to work from home; and practicing social distancing from fellow employees, customers and patients. In addition, TerrAscend has implemented convenient drive through services and curb side pick up options at its retail dispensaries, where permitted. TerrAscend's management team continues to monitor this situation and will proactively implement new measures as required.

Q1 2020 Financial Summary

(In ooo's of Canadian Dollars, Except Per Share Amounts) Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019







Net Sales $34,798 $25,883 $14,582 QoQ increase 34%



YoY increase 139%











Gross profit (loss) before gain on fair value of biological assets 15,546 (4,243) 1,507 % of Net Sales 45% -16% 10%







Net impact, fair value of biological assets 8,645 1,483 427







Gross profit (loss) 24,191 (2,760) 1,934 % of Net Sales 70% -11% 13%







General & Administrative Expense 14,600 12,273 8,821 Total operating expenses 19,261 12,693 11,604







Income (loss) from operations 4,930 (15,453) (9,670) Net loss after income tax (13,864) (171,805) (10,690)







EBITDA1 1,802 (162,938) (9,475)







Total adjusted EBITDA1 4,941 (5,737) (5,543) Canada adjusted EBITDA1 (3,260) (4,302) (4,150) U.S. adjusted EBITDA1 8,201 (1,435) (1,393)



1. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are Non-IFRS measures. Please see discussion and reconciliation of Non-IFRS measures below.

Net sales increased 139% to $34.8 million in the first quarter of 2020 ("Q1 2020"), as compared to $14.6 million in the first quarter of 2019 ("Q1 2019"). Net sales in the U.S were $30.9 million in Q1 2020, contributing 89% of total consolidated net sales, reflecting TerrAscend's continued focus on this important market. This increase was driven by the operational scale-up of TerrAscend's U.S footprint, which the Company has strategically expanded through investments in production capacity as well as wholesale and retail sales presence.

Gross margin, before gain on fair value of biological assets, was 45% in Q1 2020, compared to 10% in Q1 2019. The increase in gross margin is the result of the Company's shift to higher margin opportunities in the U.S., as well as ongoing initiatives to rationalize its Canadian operations to the current market opportunity.

Q1 2020 G&A expense was $14.6 million, an increase of 66% compared to Q1 2019. The change was primarily driven by the Company's strategic focus on entering the U.S. market which drove 139% total net sales growth compared to the prior period. TerrAscend expects to continue to strategically invest in acquiring the talent and developing the appropriate infrastructure to ensure continued expansion in the high-growth U.S market while driving operating leverage as the Company's operations continue to scale.

Adjusted EBITDA was $4.9 million in Q1 2020, compared to $(5.5) million in Q1 2019. On a geographic basis, adjusted EBITDA from the Company's U.S. and Canadian operations in Q1 2020 was $8.2 million and $(3.3) million, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA margin generated from the Company's U.S operations was 25%.

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, were $31.4 million as of March 31, 2020, compared to $8.6 million as of March 31, 2019, resulting from the net proceeds from the $80.5 million Canopy Growth financing arrangement. $64.8 million of those proceeds were used to retire an existing credit facility with JW Asset Management.

Conference Call

TerrAscend will host a conference call tomorrow, May 29, 2020, to discuss these results. Jason Ackerman, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Keith Stauffer, Chief Financial Officer, and Jason Wild, Chairman, will host the call starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation.

DATE: Friday, May 29th, 2020 TIME: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time WEBCAST: Click to Access DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1 (888) 664-6392 CONFERENCE ID: 62330066 REPLAY: (416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541

Available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time Friday, June 12th, 2020

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend provides quality products, brands, and services to the global cannabinoid market. As the first North American Operator (NAO), with scale operations in both Canada and the US, TerrAscend participates in the medical and legal adult use markets across these jurisdictions. TerrAscend operates a number of synergistic businesses, including Ilera Healthcare, Pennsylvania's premier medical marijuana cultivator, processor and dispenser; The Apothecarium, an award-winning cannabis dispensary with several retail locations in California; Valhalla Confections, a manufacturer of premium cannabis-infused edibles; and Arise Bioscience Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of hemp-derived products. TerrAscend holds a cultivation permit in the State of New Jersey and is pending approval for a vertically integrated medical cannabis operation with the ability to operate up to 3 Alternative Treatment Centers. Additionally, TerrAscend holds a Medical Cannabis Processor License in the State of Utah. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com.

Non-IFRS Measures, Reconciliation and Discussion

Certain financial measures in this news release are non-IFRS measures, including Pro forma revenue, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. These terms are not defined by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. These metrics have no direct comparable IFRS financial measure. Such information is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

For more information, please see "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Company's Interim MD&A available on www.sedar.com .

Pro forma revenue is a non-IFRS measure which management uses to capture total revenue plus revenue from pending and closed acquisitions as if such acquisitions had occurred at the beginning of the performance period. The Company considers this measure to be an appropriate indicator of the growth and scope of the business.

EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure which management uses to evaluate the performance of the Company's business as it reflects its ongoing profitability. EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure which management uses to evaluate the performance of the Company's business as it reflects its ongoing profitability. The Company believes that certain investors and analysts use Adjusted EBITDA to measure a company's ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations or as a common measurement to value companies in the biopharmaceutical industry. The Company measures Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA less unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets and other income plus fair value changes in biological assets included in inventory sold, purchase accounting adjustments, transaction costs, share based compensation and unrealized loss on investments. The Company believes that this definition is suited to measure the Company's ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations.

Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.

SCHEDULE 1













TerrAscend Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts)

















Three months ended





March 31,





2020

2019













Sales, gross

$ 37,849

$ 14,965

Excise taxes

(3,051)

(383)

Sales, net

34,798

14,582













Cost of sales

19,252

13,075













Gross profit before gain on fair value of biological assets

15,546

1,507













Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets

14,889

444

Realized fair value amounts included in inventory sold

(6,244)

(17)













Gross profit

24,191

1,934













General and administrative expense

14,600

8,821

Research and development

2,817

1,907

Share-based payments

1,637

752

Amortization and depreciation

207

124

Total operating expenses

19,261

11,604













Income (loss) from operations

4,930

(9,670)













Revaluation of contingent consideration

5,575

—

Finance and other expenses

3,304

732

Transaction and restructuring costs

576

—

Unrealized loss on investments

465

618

Impairment of intangible assets

462

—

Foreign exchange loss

54

40













Loss before income taxes

(5,506)

(11,060)

Current income tax expense

4,406

—

Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

3,952

(370)

Net loss

(13,864)

(10,690)

Other comprehensive (income) loss

(5,707)

510

Comprehensive loss

$ (8,157)

$ (11,200)













Net loss attributable to:









TerrAscend Corp.

(13,206)

(10,530)

Non-controlling interests

(658)

(160)













Comprehensive loss attributable to:









TerrAscend Corp.

(7,499)

(11,040)

Non-controlling interests

(658)

(160)













Net loss per share – basic and diluted

(0.09)

(0.14)

Weighted average number of outstanding common shares

146,469,201

77,332,357



SCHEDULE 2













TerrAscend Corp.

Consolidated Net Sales

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)





























Three months ended





March 31,





2020

2019













Canada

$ 3,842

$ 9,243

United States

30,956

5,722

Consolidated

$ 34,798

$ 14,965



SCHEDULE 3

























TerrAscend Corp.











Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA











For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019











(Amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)













































Three months ended









March 31,







Notes

2020

2019















Net loss



$ (13,864)

$ (10,690)

Add (deduct) the impact of:











Current income tax expense



4,406

—

Deferred income tax expense (recovery)



3,952

(372)

Finance expense



3,408

732

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment



1,882

290

Amortization of intangible assets



2,018

565

EBITDA (a)

1,802

(9,475)

Add (deduct) the impact of:











Revaluation of contingent consideration (b)

5,575

—

Share-based payments (c)

3,109

2,566

Non-cash write downs of inventory (d)

1,907

—

Restructuring costs (e)

520

—

Unrealized loss on investments (f)

465

617

Impairment of intangible assets (g)

462

—

Transaction costs (h)

56

808

Unrealized loss on changes in fair value of biological assets (i)

(14,889)

(444)

Relief of fair value of inventory upon acquisition (j)

(310)

368

Realized loss on changes in fair value of biological assets (k)

6,244

17

Adjusted EBITDA (l)

$ 4,941

$ (5,543)































Notes:











(a) EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. (b) Represents the loss on period end revaluation of the Company's contingent consideration liabilities. (c) Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense. (d) Represents inventory write downs to net realizable value. (e) Represents costs associated with severance and winding down of business units. (f) Represents unrealized loss on fair value changes on strategic investments held. (g) Represents impairment charges taken on the Company's intangible assets. (h) In connection with the Company's acquisitions, the Company incurred expenses related to professional fees, consulting, legal and accounting that would otherwise not have been incurred. These fees are not indicative of the Company's ongoing costs and are expected to be incurred only as additional acquisitions are completed. Transaction costs include US$3 million termination fee on Gravitas transaction. (i) Represents fair value changes of biological assets based on the average stage of growth of plants compared to expected growth period of plants from planting to harvesting. (j) In connection with the Company's acquisitions, inventory was acquired at fair value, which included a markup for profit. Recording inventory at fair value in purchase accounting had the effect of increasing inventory and thereby increasing the cost of sales in subsequent periods as compared to the amounts the Company would have recognized if the inventory was sold through at cost. The write-up of acquired inventory represents the incremental cost of sales that were recognized as a result of purchase accounting. It is anticipated that the remainder of this inventory will be sold in fiscal 2020 and will impact net income in that period. (k) Represents the portion of inventory harvested and sold in the period that is related to the changes in fair value of biological assets. (l) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as EBITDA before realized and unrealized fair value changes in biological assets, acquisition related adjustments and transactions costs, share-based payments and fair value changes in investments.



SCHEDULE 4













TerrAscend Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Amounts Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)





























March 31,

December 31,





2020

2019

Assets









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 15,772

$ 11,900

Restricted cash

15,626

—

Receivables, net of expected credit losses

7,951

7,623

Share subscriptions receivable

—

31,772

Notes receivable

—

5,986

Investments

—

465

Biological assets

10,336

5,484

Inventory

28,800

20,422

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

6,447

7,081

Total Current Assets

84,932

90,733













Investment in associate

1,419

1,299

Property, plant and equipment

135,145

112,650

Intangible assets and goodwill

287,818

241,148

Indemnification asset

16,315

14,936

Total Assets

$ 525,629

$ 460,766













Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

27,463

25,002

Deferred revenue

893

1,179

Loan payable

6,287

63,068

Contingent consideration payable

214,528

31,182

Lease liability

1,479

1,157

Corporate income tax payable

27,787

21,276

Total Current Liabilities

278,437

142,864













Loan payable

68,834

6,298

Contingent consideration payable

—

175,848

Lease liability

24,791

19,572

Convertible debentures

4,910

13,874

Deferred tax liability

34,275

26,981





132,810

242,573













Total Liabilities

411,247

385,437













Shareholders' Equity









Share capital

277,565

259,892

Contributed surplus

82,195

54,777

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

3,715

(1,992)

Deficit

(256,669)

(245,998)

Non-controlling interest

7,576

8,650

Total Shareholders' Equity

114,382

75,329













Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 525,629

$ 460,766

For further information: regarding TerrAscend: Keith Stauffer, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected]; Rob Kelly, Investor Relations, Mattio Communications, [email protected], 1-416-992-4539