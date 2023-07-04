TerrAscend Corp. Opens the Market

TORONTO, July 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Jason Wild, Executive Chairman, TerrAscend Corp. (TSX: TSND) ("TerrAscend" or the "Company"), and his team joined Loui Anastasopoulos, Chief Executive Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the Company's listing on Toronto Stock Exchange.

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Michigan and California and retail operations in Canada.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Jack Perkins, [email protected]