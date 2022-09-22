TerrAscend Appoints Karim Bouaziz as President of the Northeast Region

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - September 22, 2022 /CNW/ - TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF , a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced the appointment of Karim Bouaziz as President of the Northeast region. Karim brings nearly 6 years of experience in the cannabis industry, starting as Co-Founder and SVP of Operations & Retail with VidaCann, before taking the role as a Regional President at Parallel.

Prior to joining the cannabis industry, Karim held key finance and operational leadership roles in both private and publicly traded companies across varying industries, including Newell Brands, United Technologies, and the Walt Disney Company.

"Karim brings a deep understanding of cannabis across the entire vertical chain," said Ziad Ghanem, President of TerrAscend. "I met Karim and had a chance to work with him directly when I first entered the cannabis industry, and I am thrilled to have him join my team again."

Karim is replacing Ryan McWilliams, Executive Vice President of the Northeast Region. Ryan joined TerrAscend in 2019 through the acquisition of Ilera Healthcare. We wish Ryan all the best in his future endeavors.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan and California, licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada. TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com.

