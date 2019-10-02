TerraHub Technologies joins forces with PwC Canada for Blockchain Delivery

Dan Giurescu, CEO of TerraHub said of the relationship "This joint business relationship with PwC is extremely important for TerraHub. This provides us an important entry into a number of enterprise clients. We are excited to be working with PwC to help them lead their customers on their digital journey."

"We worked closely with TerraHub and a select group of companies to identify key business processes that were ready to be reimagined and revamped through blockchain," said Jason Bergeron, digital energy partner at PwC Canada. "The first product created through the partnership is a shared, trusted and permanent record of inter-company transactions. Data is immutable and can be traced, audited and recorded by all relevant parties. It drives efficiency and automation, which ultimately leads to cost reductions for our customers."

About TerraHub

TerraHub is a product company based in Calgary, Alberta with a focus on private blockchain and artificial intelligence. TerraHub's primary product, Sync, is a universal platform for improving vendor compliance and certification, accounting audit and human decision-making. It connects core business functions and systems within a private, intelligent network. Each stakeholder sees the exact information they need to conduct, approve or reject a business transaction. The information is instantly traceable and fully auditable, which truly speeds up, and in some cases completely eliminates the need for manual governance. As most enterprises already have core systems that process key business information, Sync is simply a "last mile" product that intelligently connects those systems and their users, using blockchain and artificial intelligence.

TerraHub is a pioneer in the delivery of blockchain products and education in Energy, Construction, Utilities and Recycling industries across North America. It has created a methodology for building these successful private blockchain products, called "Going from Hype to Happening." The methodology takes the customer through education, idea creation and prototyping of the most valuable opportunities. To date, the methodology is very popular and being adopted across the aforementioned industries. Through the relationship with PwC Canada, the methodology is expected to see further adoption and maturity.

For more information about TerraHub please visit www.terrahub.ca

About PWC Canada

PwC Canada is leading the way for digital disruption solutions that work for the oil and gas industry. To learn more about PwC Canada visit https://www.pwc.com/ca/en/industries/energy.html

SOURCE TerraHub Technologies Inc.

For further information: TerraHub Contacts: Dan Giurescu, President and CEO, dan@terrahub.ca, 403-968-8471; Darren Engels, Chief Engagement Officer and CFO, darren@tailwindassociates.ca, 403-618-8035

