Terra View Homes Celebrates 30th Anniversary as Changemaker in Canada's Residential Home Building Industry

On April 23, 1991, Terra View Homes' founder Andrew Lambden established the company's mission to develop communities that will stand the test of time, with an emphasis on architecture, quality craftsmanship and energy efficiency — a commitment that continues to propel Terra View and its team of 15 professionals forward today.

"The past 30 years have been an incredible journey and I couldn't be more proud of the Terra View team for what we have been able to accomplish," said Andrew Lambden, Founder and CEO. "The significance of this milestone is a testament to the combined efforts of our forward thinking leadership, long-tenured employees and dedicated trade partners in ensuring that we are always exceeding expectations for our homeowners while creating sustainable and resilient communities."

For three decades, Terra View Homes has been pioneering green home building practices in Canada — one of its key differentiators in the industry. As one of the first area home builders to build exclusively ENERGY STAR® homes beginning in 2006, including the construction of one of the first Platinum LEED certified homes in Canada, the builder garners industry awards nearly every year for its leadership towards sustainable and environmental initiatives.

Most recently in 2021, Terra View was recognized by the Guelph and District Home Builders' Association Awards of Distinction as a winner in the following categories: Green Builder of the Year, Most Outstanding Production Home Design and Most Outstanding Custom Home Design. Further, the builder was awarded the 18th Avid Gold Award for highest customer ratings in Ontario in the Small Volume builder category.

Terra View's vast portfolio of residential and commercial projects in premier communities spans from the redevelopment of the award winning Seagram Lofts in Uptown Waterloo to constructing Terra Condos — a modern, socially responsible condo building that leaves zero carbon footprint. The company is also proudly building two of Guelph's most advanced Net Zero Ready communities at the Hart Village and NiMa Trails developments.

As Terra View looks ahead to the next 30 years, it will continue to build upon its unique strengths, including embracing sustainable construction and green building practices to help combat climate change, maintaining exemplary homeowner and customer relationships, implementing innovative building solutions and technologies and living its vision of building homes, not houses — and communities, not subdivisions.

"Today more than ever, home is a place to be celebrated. The real meaning of home has never been more clear — it's where we live, work, play and raise our families. The entire Terra View team is immensely grateful to each of our homeowners for allowing us to be a part of their story — 30 years and counting," said Lisa Schuett, Vice President of Terra View Homes.

For more information, visit www.terra-view.com.

ABOUT TERRA VIEW HOMES

With a 30 year history building award-winning homes in premier communities, Terra View Homes has built a solid reputation as a highly regarded builder of new, custom and Net Zero homes in Guelph and Southwestern Ontario. A pioneer in green home building, Terra View Homes is dedicated to keeping the needs of home purchasers and commitment to the planet at the forefront of each new home they build.

Website: www.terra-view.com

Twitter: @terraview_homes

Instagram: @terraviewhomes

Facebook: @terraviewhomes

Linkedin: Terra View Homes

SOURCE Terra View Homes

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Madison Lambden, [email protected], (519) 994-1912