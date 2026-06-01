Terra Nova Medical Selects Arya EMR to Power Next Phase of Growth Across British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Terra Nova Medical, one of British Columbia's largest and fastest-growing physician-led clinic groups, has selected Arya EMR as its enterprise electronic medical record platform as part of a major modernization initiative across its provincial clinic network.

Arya Health (CNW Group/Arya EHR)

Operating more than 22 clinic locations with over 130 practitioners delivering care across British Columbia, Terra Nova Medical began evaluating new EMR options after identifying significant operational limitations within its existing system. Frequent system instability, inefficient workflows, limited enterprise-level visibility, and growing administrative burden were creating challenges for physicians, staff, and clinic operations as the organization continued to scale.

"What stood out most about Arya was that it felt like an EMR built for the way physicians and clinic teams actually work," said Dr. Julie Wilson, Co-Founder, CEO and Medical Director of Terra Nova Medical Clinics. "As Terra Nova grows, we cannot keep solving technology problems by adding more administrative labour or layering disconnected tools on top of an outdated foundation. We needed an EMR that could support physician efficiency, reduce unnecessary workload, improve the patient experience, and scale with us. Arya understood that from the beginning."

While many clinics across Canada continue trying to improve efficiency through disconnected third-party software, increased staffing, or manual workarounds, Terra Nova Medical took a different approach by reassessing the foundation of its operations: the EMR itself.

After extensive internal planning and evaluation, Terra Nova identified four key priorities for the future of the organization:

Improving physician efficiency and experience Implementing streamlined and AI-enabled workflows Enhancing the patient safety and experience Supporting scalable long-term growth through a unified outpatient EMR system across Terra Nova's multi-site clinic network in British Columbia

This led the organization on a nationwide search for a modern EMR platform capable of supporting the complexity and scale of a rapidly expanding healthcare network. After months of research, live demonstrations, and conversations with major EMR vendors across Canada, Terra Nova Medical selected Arya EMR as its preferred platform partner.

The transition to Arya EMR is now underway across Terra Nova Medical clinic locations throughout British Columbia.

"Arya Health is honored to partner with Terra Nova to deliver a new standard of electronic health records technology across British Columbia," said Dr. Richard Sztramko, Co-Founder of Arya Health. "Our mission is to support physicians in every aspect of their professional lives. Through a highly secure platform and industry-leading AI workflows, we are enabling Terra Nova's doctors to provide comprehensive patient care, achieve peak financial health, and enjoy a well-deserved, higher quality of life."

The partnership between Terra Nova Medical and Arya EMR represents a significant EMR transition within British Columbia's primary care sector and reflects a growing demand among Canadian healthcare organizations for modern, scalable healthcare technology infrastructure.

About Terra Nova Medical

Terra Nova Medical is a physician-led medical clinic group based in British Columbia, providing primary care and related medical services across a growing network of clinics. The organization is focused on improving access to high-quality care while supporting physicians, nurse practitioners, specialists, and clinic teams with strong operations, modern technology, and a people-centred workplace culture.

About Arya EMR

Arya EMR is a Canadian, physician-founded electronic medical record platform designed to support modern clinical workflows. Arya focuses on usability, integrated AI tools, patient engagement, and operational efficiency for clinics and healthcare organizations across Canada.

SOURCE Arya EHR

Media Contact: Matt Pidlisecky, [email protected]