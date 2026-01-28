Arya Health Announces Acquisition of HippoAI to Accelerate AI-Driven Clinical Decision Support

AI-Powered Healthcare Intelligence Integrated into Arya's Platform to Enhance Physician Efficiency and Patient Outcomes

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Arya Health , a leading provider of EMR solutions for healthcare administration and clinical workflows, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire HippoAI , a clinical decision support platform powered by advanced artificial intelligence. The acquisition brings together Arya's operational EMR with HippoAI's medical knowledge engine to deliver an integrated solution that enhances both administrative efficiency and clinical decision-making for healthcare providers.

Once completed, the acquisition will expand Arya Health's suite of AI-enabled tools across the healthcare continuum, equipping clinicians with real-time, evidence-based insights at the point of care while further automating administrative and operational tasks that burden healthcare teams.

HippoAI's technology uses large language models and clinician-trained AI to provide concise clinical summaries, guideline references, differential diagnoses, and medical knowledge tailored to primary care and specialist workflows. Integrated into Arya's existing platform, HippoAI will empower physicians, nurse practitioners, and care teams with faster access to relevant medical information that supports diagnosis and treatment decisions, while reducing cognitive load and time spent on research.

Together, Arya's AI agents and HippoAI's clinical intelligence create a unified toolkit that enhances clinician productivity and patient experience, improving quality of care delivery across care settings.

"Healthcare professionals deserve tools that help them spend more time with patients and less time navigating fragmented data," said Dr. Richard Vandegriend, Co-founder of Arya Health. "By bringing HippoAI's clinical decision support into the Arya platform, we are providing an end-to-end AI experience that accelerates both operational workflows and evidence-based clinical decisions in one cohesive system."

Looking ahead, Arya Health plans to accelerate product development that integrates clinical, operational, and administrative AI capabilities, enabling healthcare providers to achieve better outcomes at lower cost. To learn more visit www.aryaehr.com or book a demo with the Arya team by clicking here.

About Arya Health Arya is a physician-built electronic medical record (EMR) and patient care platform focused on simplifying clinical workflows and improving the delivery of care. Designed in consultation with frontline healthcare providers, Arya combines charting, eFax, online booking, patient messaging, telemedicine, AI-powered documentation, and integrated billing into one intuitive system. Today, clinics across Canada trust Arya to streamline operations, enhance patient engagement, and reduce administrative burden--enabling clinicians to focus on what matters most: delivering exceptional care.

About HippoAI HippoAI is an AI-powered clinical decision support platform designed to help healthcare professionals access concise, evidence-based medical information at the point of care. Built by clinicians and powered by advanced language models, HippoAI delivers timely insights that support diagnosis, treatment planning, and medical education.

Media Contact: Contact Matt Pidlisecky for more information: [email protected]