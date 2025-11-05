TIME Recognizes Arya Health as a Top HealthTech Company of 2025

Exclusive Recognition Highlights Arya Health as the First Choice in Canadian Electronic Medical Records Software

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian-based Technology Company Arya Health is proud to announce that they have been selected by TIME Magazine, in partnership with Statista, as one of the " World's Top HealthTech Companies 2025 ". This recognition places Arya Health among 400 global companies and only 10 Canadian companies driving meaningful transformation in healthcare through advanced technology.

Arya earned recognition due to performance in three categories :

Financial : stability, growth potential, and operational efficiency. Reputation : public perception, sentiment, visibility, and credibility across news coverage, blogs, forums, and social media activity. Engagement : reach and engagement levels achieved through digital platforms.

Founded in Vancouver in 2018 by frontline physicians, Arya Health has grown from a clinician-led innovation project into one of Canada's fastest-advancing healthcare technology platforms. Designed by doctors who experienced first-hand the limitations of legacy EMRs, Arya has become the preferred choice for clinics and health systems seeking a modern, intuitive, and AI-enabled care workflow. The company has been recognized with national awards including the Ontario Centres of Excellence Innovation Award and the Health Innovation Spark Award , and is actively partnered with leading medical groups, teaching clinics, and private practices across the country. These industry validations, now strengthened by Arya's inclusion in TIME Magazine's list of the World's Top HealthTech Companies in 2025, underscore Arya's position as a physician-trusted, technology-driven platform with proven impact and global scalability.

" This recognition as one of TIME's Top HealthTech Companies of 2025 strengthens Arya's credibility as a leading innovator in healthcare technology ." According to Dr. Sam Gharbi, Co-Founder, " This incredible honor builds trust with our clinics, partners, and investors, supports our market expansion, and reinforces confidence in our product roadmap, clearly demonstrating that we're not just growing, but actively shaping the future of EMR and care delivery ."

About Arya Health

Arya is a physician-built electronic medical record (EMR) and patient care platform focused on simplifying clinical workflows and improving the delivery of care. Designed in consultation with frontline healthcare providers, Arya combines charting, eFax, online booking, patient messaging, telemedicine, AI-powered documentation, and integrated billing into one intuitive system. Today, clinics across Canada trust Arya to streamline operations, enhance patient engagement, and reduce administrative burden--enabling clinicians to focus on what matters most: delivering exceptional care.

