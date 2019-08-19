Teresa Dellar, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the West Island Palliative Care Residence and Founder of the Montreal Institute for Palliative Care Passes Away after Brave and Courageous Fight with Cancer

KIRKLAND, QC, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - It is with deep sadness that the employees and volunteers of the West Island Palliative Care Residence, the Montreal Institute for Palliative Care, and their respective boards confirm the passing of their co-founder Teresa Dellar, M.S.C., MSW, PSW, FT. The entire palliative care community of greater Montreal, Canada and beyond is mourning the loss of our leader from a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 58, on August 19, 2019. Our thoughts are with Teresa's husband, sons, parents, brothers and sisters, and extended family during this difficult time.

Teresa Dellar - Bio Notes. (CNW Group/West Island Palliative Care Residence)

"This morning, we lost a true angel. Teresa was a pioneer and an incredible ambassador for the palliative care community and we are deeply saddened by her premature passing," said Allan Van der Wee, President, Operations Board of the Residence. "Teresa touched so many lives and had a huge impact on all of us - employees, volunteers, friends, patients, families and the community at large. She leaves an immeasurable mark on palliative care in our community. We will miss her beyond words."

"Teresa's passion and commitment were second to none. She had a vision over 20 years ago to start a hospice so that families could be close to their loved ones as they lived out their final days. Teresa was the heart and soul of the Residence and we will continue to honour her vision," said Robert Havill, President, Foundation Board of the Residence. "Thanks to her relentless passion and indomitable spirit, the Residence has cared for over 4,400 patients and over 17,000 of their family members. Teresa gave the dying a voice and the dignity they deserve."

Teresa co-founded the Residence with then MNA Russell Williams in 1998. The need for the Residence grew out of her concern for terminally ill patients who had to be transferred downtown in their final days, away from their community and loved ones. She has been celebrated for her many achievements over the last 19 years and recognized for her contribution to palliative care in the West Island community, as well as her acknowledged leadership role in the field throughout Canada. For further information about Teresa's life, please refer to the attached biography.

Teresa is survived by her husband, Gavin Fernandes and their two sons, Jonathan and Nicholas. She also leaves behind her extended family and a large community of friends and colleagues.

The information regarding her funeral will be available as soon as possible on the Residence's website at www.wipcr.ca

About the West Island Palliative Care Residence

The West Island Palliative Care Residence is an independent, non-profit organization that provides services free of charge to patients and their families. The Residence receives one-third of its annual operational budget from the Quebec government and relies on community support and fundraising activities to raise the balance of more than 3.8 million dollars each year. With its 23 beds, the Residence is the largest freestanding palliative care facility in Canada and is recognized as a leader in its field. For more information, go to PalliativeCareResidence.com

About the Montreal Institute for Palliative Care

The Montreal Institute for Palliative Care is a branch of the West Island Palliative Care Residence, Canada's largest freestanding palliative care residence, acknowledged as a leader and centre of excellence for palliative care. Approximately 70 % of Canadians do not have access to comprehensive, quality palliative care. Its mission is to extend the benefits of best-in-class palliative care to as many patients and families as possible through education, knowledge exchange and research. Our ultimate goal is to increase access to palliative care for all Canadians and to continuously improve the quality of the care provided. For more information, go to: Montreal Institute for Palliative Care

SOURCE West Island Palliative Care Residence

For further information: Elizabeth Huart, External Communications, West Island Palliative Care Residence, ehuart@wipcr.com, 514.972.4289

Related Links

http://www.wipcr.ca

