Teréga Selects Copperleaf Portfolio for Asset Investment Planning

VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Copperleaf® Technologies Inc. (TSX: CPLF) ("Copperleaf" or the "Company") announces the selection of its decision analytics solution by Teréga, a gas transmission and storage company based in the South-West of France.

Teréga is at the forefront of the energy transition, lighting the path to carbon neutrality through the development of innovative solutions and a commitment to establishing and meeting Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) targets. The organization is focused on improving the reliability of its asset base to provide customers with a safe, high-performance grid, and accelerate the adoption of new technologies and energy sources.

Copperleaf Portfolio™ will allow Teréga to optimize asset investment planning to ensure the organization can maximize the value of every investment. The solution's portfolio planning capabilities will enhance the efficiency of Teréga's decision-making process and provide a clear line of sight between strategic goals and operational decisions, helping to facilitate communication between stakeholders and simplify the approval process with the CRE, the French Energy Regulatory Commission. These benefits will empower the organization to realize the greatest value from its €173M investment portfolio, achieve its ambitious climate goals, and face the energy transition with confidence.

"We are looking forward to working with Copperleaf on this exciting implementation project and joining the Copperleaf community," said Fabien Fortoul, Asset Strategy Lead at Teréga. "We are convinced that the Copperleaf solution will help us improve our asset investment planning capabilities and accelerate our journey towards asset management best practices, to make and deliver the highest value decisions from our asset base."

"Teréga is paving the way forward for energy companies as it transforms its operations and invests in new, climate-friendly technologies," said Jean-Martin Botto, Regional Sales Manager for France at Copperleaf. "We are proud to welcome Teréga to the growing Copperleaf Community and support the company on its journey to carbon neutrality."

Stefan Sadnicki, Managing Director of Copperleaf in EMEA, added, "Copperleaf Portfolio will help Teréga develop optimal asset investment plans as it expands and adapts to the demands of the energy transition. We look forward to helping the organization achieve its goals and implement asset management best practices."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada, including, without limitation, statements with respect to our expectations, future plans or opportunities. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as at the date such statements are made, but which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the risk factors described in our 2022 Annual Information Form ("AIF") under "Risk Factors. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance, and results and speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except as required by securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if the Company's expectations regarding future events, performance, or results change.

About Teréga

Established in South-West France, at the crossroads between major European gas flows, Teréga has exercised exceptional expertise for over 75 years in the development of gas transport and storage infrastructures. Today, it continues to develop innovative solutions to overcome the major energy challenges facing France and Europe. A true accelerator of the energy transition, Teréga operates over 5,000 km of pipelines and 2 underground storage reservoirs representing 16% of the French gas transport network and 25% of national storage capacity. The company had a turnover of €488 million in 2021 and has approximately 650 employees.

About Copperleaf

Copperleaf (TSX:CPLF) provides enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure. We leverage operational and financial data to empower our clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. What sets us apart is our commitment to providing extraordinary experiences, shaped by people who care deeply, products that deliver exceptional value, and partnerships that stand the test of time. Copperleaf is a patron of The Institute of Asset Management and actively participates in shaping the future of asset management standards, including ISO 55000. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, our solutions are distributed and supported by regional staff and partners worldwide. Together, we are transforming how the world sees value.

Source: Copperleaf Technologies Inc. CPLF-IR

SOURCE CopperLeaf Technologies Inc.

For further information: Copperleaf Technologies Inc., Office: +1.604.639.9700, Email: Media Relations