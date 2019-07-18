Tercot Communities Closes Real Estate Transaction in GTR East with Whitby Land Purchase

TORONTO, July 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Tercot Communities is pleased to announce that it has acquired a position in the dynamic and flourishing Whitby market with a low-rise residential development project.

The 14-acre development site is located on Ashburn Road, Whitby. Only 50 kilometers east of Toronto, the central Ontario location is situated in the hamlet of Brooklin and is conveniently connected to highway 407 and highway 412. The site provides excellent access to major markets and is well-served by nearby retail, community amenities, and public transit providing direct connectivity to downtown Toronto and beyond.



"Tercot continues to focus on strategic development projects across the GTR. Whitby is a diverse and stable economy that includes investments in education, sports, recreational, and cultural facilities," said Joe Valela, Principal, Tercot Communities. "Whitby's closeness to superior transportation and transit accessibility has made it the community of choice for future residents, students and businesses alike and we are excited to be a part of this growth."

About Tercot Communities

ENERGIZING THE LANDSCAPE WITH VALUE AND VISION

Tercot Communities is an award-winning real estate investment and development company serving the Greater Golden Horseshoe area. Tercot works to bring new energy and value to the landscape through the strategic acquisition, planning and development of land in the residential, commercial and industrial markets. The company takes a long-term approach to land development, enhancing communities for today and for the future. Tercot's Communities reflect the company's strong commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. Every Tercot home incorporates industry-leading, energy-efficiency and environmental sustainability features and practices wherever possible, to ensure that we are always creating homes with value and vision to stand the test of time. Tercot is also deeply committed to ongoing customer satisfaction and prides itself on delivering the finest after-sales service in the industry.

