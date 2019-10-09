Teranet & Nearmap Announce Partnership

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Teranet Inc., Canada's leader in the delivery and transformation of statutory registry services, announced today that it has partnered with Nearmap Ltd., a leading provider of high resolution aerial imagery technology and location data that provides frequently-updated, high-resolution related imagery solutions.

Teranet remains focused on maintaining its position as a trusted leader of master data management (MDM) solutions and services to government, utilities and commercial enterprises by bringing new features, capabilities and content to market. Teranet is extremely excited about its partnership with Nearmap to deliver a suite of complimentary new products to the market that leverage Teranet core competency in reliable land and property data and Nearmap's suite of new revolutionary imagery products.

"We are very excited about this partnership. Combining Nearmap's advanced imagery capabilities with Teranet's expertise in real estate and property insights creates so many possibilities for our organizations", said John Robinson, VP, Commercial Solutions at Teranet. "This synergistic partnership will enable our organizations to deliver complimentary solutions to a broad range of customers and significantly extends our capabilities across Canada."

"This partnership between Nearmap and Teranet brings together crucial information from the ground and in the air for anyone making land and property decisions," said Patrick Quigley, Executive Vice President and GM of International Partnerships and Expansion. "We are excited to partner with Teranet to bring an industry leading set of rich Canadian based content and solutions to customers."

About Teranet

Teranet designs, develops and operates world-leading land information systems for the legal, real estate and financial services industries. In addition to owning and operating the electronic land registration systems for the Provinces of Ontario and Manitoba, Teranet has developed specialized offerings to assist real estate agents, lawyers and financial institutions to better manage their decision, document and risk management processes. Recently, Teranet extended its registry services business through the acquisition of D+H Collateral Management Solutions. Teranet is a wholly owned investment of OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment arm of the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System.

For more information about Teranet, visit www.teranet.ca

About Nearmap

Nearmap delivers high resolution aerial imagery as a service to businesses across the world, powered by industry-leading geospatial mapping technology. Using its own patented camera systems and processing software, Nearmap captures wide-scale urban areas in Australia, New Zealand, and the U.S. multiple times each year, making fresh content instantly available in the cloud via web app or API integration.

Every day, Nearmap helps thousands of users conduct virtual site visits for deep, data-driven insights — enabling informed decisions, streamlined operations, and robust bottom lines. Founded in Australia in 2007, Nearmap is one of the 10 largest aerial survey companies in the world by annual data collection volume, and is publicly listed in the ASX 200.

For more information about Nearmap, visit https://www.nearmap.com

