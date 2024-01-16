Teralta launches clean hydrogen system to help power Pulp Mill in Prince George, Canada

An average of 500,000 gigajoules of clean hydrogen would be produced annually, reducing CO2 emissions by 700,000 tonnes across the life of the project

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Teralta , the leader in hydrogen strategies, technology, and infrastructure, today announces the launch of the company's clean hydrogen system at a pulp mill in Prince George, British Columbia, Canada.

The project began in 2022 as the first initiative in Teralta's international waste hydrogen strategy involving the development of utility-scale low-carbon hydrogen for industrial operations.

The project was publicly announced today by B.C. Premier David Eby at the Chemtrade facility, in support of the 21st Annual BC Natural Resources Forum , also taking place in Prince George.

"Our work is creating jobs and delivering cleaner air across the province. B.C.'s hydrogen strategy has paved the way for this project to move forward providing significant benefits to workers, the region and the whole province," said Premier David Eby. "Teralta and their partners, Chemtrade and CANFOR Pulp are leaders in fighting climate change through creative solutions that lower carbon emissions, create good paying jobs for people, and build healthier communities."

Once the hydrogen infrastructure is in place and operational, the Prince George mill would benefit from a clean source of energy to help power the operation. The hydrogen supply would fulfill 25% of the gas energy requirements for the mill.

"Using zero-emitting waste hydrogen to displace fossil fuel consumption is a common-sense solution to a long-term problem," said Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. "Through CleanBC, our government is supporting companies like Teralta to move forward with projects that create good, sustainable jobs for local communities."

Collaboration amongst stakeholders has been critical, supporting the ongoing progression of the project.

"The project is complex, but due to the strong partnerships we have forged, our progress has been consistent. Today, the building for the hydrogen processing is in place and the infrastructure to capture and upgrade the hydrogen is in the works," said Simon Pickup, CEO at Teralta. "While clean hydrogen is recognized as an important component in achieving net zero goals, few comparable projects have come to fruition. It's especially satisfying–as a proud BC company–that Teralta's first successful initiative is in Prince George. The project will lay the groundwork for future initiatives here and throughout North America."

"We are a company committed to continuous improvement and reducing our overall footprint. As a producer of clean hydrogen, we have been looking at ways we can capture this energy source and provide it as a carbon-free alternative to local markets. When Teralta approached us, regarding this project, it was a natural fit," said Scott Rook, President and CEO for Chemtrade Logistics. "The Prince George project is an excellent opportunity for the community and for the business, aligning perfectly with Chemtrade's commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance principles and to our Responsible Care mandate."

About Teralta

Teralta enables access to clean, utility-scale hydrogen for commercial use–safely and cost-effectively. The company leverages deep domain experience and proprietary technology to stand up hydrogen projects, working closely with industries, utilities, film and construction companies, and chemical production plants. Teralta is working towards a world where hydrogen is readily accessible at cost parity with fossil fuels.

About AdvanTec

AdvanTec is a collaboration of brands that specialize in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of a wide variety of marine and other products. With over 40 years of experience collectively from all brands, the company is a leader in innovation and creative manufacturing systems. For more information visit the AdvanTec website .

About Canfor

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. ("Canfor Pulp" or "CPPI") is a leading global supplier of pulp and paper products with operations in the central interior of BC. Canfor Pulp owns and operates two mills in Prince George, BC with a total capacity of 680,000 tonnes of Premium Reinforcing NBSK Pulp and 140,000 tonnes of kraft paper. CPPI shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFX. For more information visit the Canfor website .

About Chemtrade

Chemtrade is committed to doing business in a responsible manner. Sustainability and safety are core values woven into every aspect of our business from manufacturing to shipping, employee training, and more. The commitment we make to offering a safe workplace and operating in a sustainable manner extends through every level of our company. With close to 1,400 employees, Chemtrade operates in 60+ locations in North America and internationally. Diversified into two main business segments – Sulphur and Water Chemicals and Electrochemicals – Chemtrade produces products that touch people's lives every day and contribute to dozens of industries as varied and universal as water treatment, agriculture, pulp & paper, oil refining, and food production. For more information visit the Chemtrade Logistics website .

