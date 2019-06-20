TeraGo Inc. Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 20, 2019 /CNW/ - TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO, www.terago.ca), announces that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the Company's 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were each re-elected as directors of TeraGo.

Detailed results of the votes by proxy for the election of directors held today on June 20, 2019, as well as the other matters voted at the Meeting are as follows:

Brief Description of Matter Voted Upon Outcome

of Vote (1) For Against 1) In respect of fixing of the number of directors of the

Company at seven (7); Approved 7,285,792 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2) In respect of the election of directors to hold office until the

close of the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until

their successors are elected or appointed:

For Withheld Antonio (Tony) Ciciretto Approved 7,285,164 (99.99%) 628 (0.01%) Matthew Gerber Approved 7,259,514 (99.64%) 26,278 (0.36%) Michael Martin Approved 7,169,338 (98.40%) 116,454 (1.60%) Gary Sherlock Approved 7,259,359 (99.64%) 26,433 (0.36%) Laurel Buckner Approved 7,260,142 (99.65%) 25,650 (0.35%) 3) In respect of the re-appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered

Accountants as auditors of the Company to hold office until

the next annual meeting of Shareholders and authorizing

the directors to fix their remuneration. Approved 7,326,361 (99.96%) 3,005 (0.04%)



For Against 4) In respect of the resolution to amend the Company's

restricted share unit plan and the reservation of 300,000

common shares issuable upon the vesting of any restricted

share units or performance share units granted under such

plan. (2) Approved 6,036,164 (83.74%) 1,171,966 (16.26%)

(1) Vote conducted at Meeting by show of hands. The number of votes and percentages shown are based upon the votes cast by

proxy only. (2) Includes only votes of disinterested shareholders.

A report of voting results for each resolution presented at the Meeting prepared in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations has been filed on www.sedar.com.

About TeraGo

TeraGo owns a national spectrum portfolio of exclusive 24GHz and 38GHz wide-area spectrum licences including 2,120 MHz of spectrum across Canada's 6 largest cities. TeraGo provides businesses across Canada with cloud, colocation and connectivity services. TeraGo manages over 3,000 cloud workloads, operates five data centres in the Greater Toronto Area, the Greater Vancouver Area, and Kelowna, and owns and manages its own IP network. The Company serves business customers in major markets across Canada including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg.





For more information about TeraGo, please visit www.terago.ca.

For further information: TeraGo Investor Relations: Dennis Fong, LodeRock Advisors, Telephone: 416-282-9930, Email: ir@terago.ca

