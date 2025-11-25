TERAGO Partners with Fortinet to Deliver Advanced Managed Networking Solutions with Integrated Security

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - TERAGO Inc. ("TERAGO" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO) (www.terago.ca), Canada's 91% mmWave spectrum holder and a leading provider of Managed Fixed Wireless Internet, 5G Private Wireless Networks and SD-WAN secure solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Fortinet, Inc. ("Fortinet") (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, as a major network service partner, to deliver enhanced, secure networking services tailored for businesses across Canada.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in setting new standards for secure and efficient business networks in Canada. Fortinet's SD-WAN solution delivers robust network security and performance, safeguarding business-critical data from evolving cyber threats. This partnership empowers businesses to access seamless and secure connectivity through TERAGO's managed services, optimizing network performance while securing sensitive data and facilitating reliable business operations.

In addition, Fortinet Unified Secure Access Service Edge ("SASE") solution extends this capability, enhancing TERAGO's ability to deliver scalable, flexible, and secure access solutions. Businesses leveraging this innovative combination of secure SD-WAN and SASE can expect unmatched connectivity across their network environments, ensuring that data remains protected, and operations remain uninterrupted, regardless of location or device.

"Our partnership with Fortinet marks a major step forward in our mission to provide secure, scalable, and intelligent technology solutions," said Daniel Vucinic, Chief Executive Officer and President at TERAGO. "Together, we're empowering businesses to innovate without compromise, backed by Fortinet's world-class cybersecurity expertise."

"Fortinet Secure Networking solutions enable major network service partners like TERAGO to deliver differentiated services that support enterprise customers in their SASE journeys," says Thomas Preston, Regional Sales Director at Fortinet Canada. "This collaboration is the latest example of Fortinet's commitment to providing a comprehensive platform that empowers Canadian organisations to embrace the convergence of networking and security."

About TERAGO

TERAGO provides managed network and security services to businesses across Canada ensuring highly secure, reliable, and redundant connectivity including private 5G wireless networks, Fixed Wireless access, fiber, and cable wireline network connectivity. As Canada's biggest mmWave spectrum holders, the Company possesses spectrum licenses in the 24 GHz and 38 GHz spectrum bands, which it utilizes to provide secure, dedicated SLA guaranteed enterprise grade performance that is technology diverse from buried cables ensuring high availability connectivity services. TERAGO serves Canadian and Global businesses operating in major markets across Canada, including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg, and has been providing wireless services since 1999. For more information about TERAGO and its suite of wireless internet and SD-WAN solutions, please visit www.terago.ca.

About Fortinet

Fortinet is a global leader in cybersecurity and secure networking, empowering telecommunications operators and service providers to build, scale, and protect next-generation networks. With one of the industry's most comprehensive portfolios--from secure SD-WAN and Carrier-Grade Firewalls to 5G Core and Edge security--Fortinet enables carriers to deliver high-performance connectivity with built-in, AI-driven threat protection. Fortinet's Security Fabric platform integrates across mobile, fixed, and cloud environments, helping operators accelerate 5G and fiber deployments, safeguard critical infrastructure, and deliver differentiated, secure services to enterprise and SMB customers. Fortinet is trusted by the world's leading telecom providers to secure billions of connections every day. For more information, visit www.fortinet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond TERAGO's control. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding, the increasing importance of the mmWave spectrum, the progress of the ISED mmWave consultation, and having sufficient capital to support its growth strategy, consistently executing across all fronts of the business, success in providing Canadian enterprises with managed services and the 5G fixed wireless trials being conducted by the Company. All such statements constitute "forward-looking information" as defined under, applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts constitute forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements reflect the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section in the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024 and risks set forth in the "Financial Risk Management" section in the annual MD&A of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2024 available on www.sedarplus.ca and under the Company's corporate profile. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially include the inability to consistently achieve sales growth across all lines of TERAGO's business including managed services, inability to complete successful 5G technical trials, the results of the 5G trials not being satisfactory to TERAGO or any of its technology partners, regulatory requirements may delay or inhibit the trial, the economic viability of any potential services that may result from the trial, the ability for TERAGO to further finance and support any new market opportunities that may present itself, delays with the ISED mmWave spectrum consultation, and industry competitors who may have superior technology or are quicker to take advantage of 5G technology. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as several factors could cause actual future results, conditions, actions, or events to differ materially from the targets, expectations, estimates, or intentions expressed with the forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by applicable Canadian securities laws, TERAGO does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether in words, oral or written as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

