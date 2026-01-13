TERAGO Names May Daou as Chief Customer Officer

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - TERAGO Inc. ("TERAGO" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO) (www.terago.ca), Canada's 91% mmWave spectrum holder and a leading provider of Managed Fixed Wireless Internet, 5G Private Wireless Networks and SD-WAN secure solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of May Daou to the position of Chief Customer Officer, effective January 1, 2026.

Daniel Vucinic, Chief Executive Officer of TERAGO, said, "Our customers consistently point to TERAGO's agility, responsiveness, performance, and white glove service as what sets us apart from the competition. May has been a key part of building that customer first culture, helping ensure we deliver on what we promise, from onboarding through ongoing support. As Chief Customer Officer, she will play an important role in strengthening how we serve and retain customers as we position the business for its next phase of growth."

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Daou said, "I am focused on keeping the customer at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is simple: to deliver a managed, white-glove experience paired with resilient, Canada-wide secure connectivity that businesses can trust and that drives meaningful business outcomes. I look forward to working with our teams and partners to deepen customer relationships, elevate every interaction, and ensure TERAGO remains the most dependable choice for organizations across the country."

As Chief Customer Officer, Ms. Daou will be responsible for overseeing TERAGO's end to end customer experience, including customer onboarding, service delivery, account management, retention, and customer advocacy. She will also lead TERAGO's customer facing marketing, including brand, awareness, and demand-generation activities, as well as oversee the Company's pre-sales support functions to ensure customer requirements are translated into effective, scalable solutions. In this role, she will work closely with the sales, network, and operations teams to ensure customer commitments are executed consistently and that TERAGO's connectivity solutions deliver measurable value to its mid-market and enterprise customers.

Ms. Daou, who previously served as Vice President, Revenue Management at TERAGO, has extensive experience delivering customer centric telecommunications and managed services solutions. During her tenure, she played a key role in shaping the Company's revenue management framework to align with both strategic onboarding of mid-market and enterprise clients and overall customer retention objectives.

About TERAGO

TERAGO provides managed network and security services to businesses across Canada ensuring highly secure, reliable, and redundant connectivity including private 5G wireless networks, Fixed Wireless access, fiber, and cable wireline network connectivity. As Canada's biggest mmWave spectrum holders, the Company possesses spectrum licenses in the 24 GHz and 38 GHz spectrum bands, which it utilizes to provide secure, dedicated SLA guaranteed enterprise grade performance that is technology diverse from buried cables ensuring high availability connectivity services. TERAGO serves Canadian and Global businesses operating in major markets across Canada, including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg, and has been providing wireless services since 1999. For more information about TERAGO and its suite of wireless internet and SD-WAN solutions, please visit www.terago.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond TERAGO's control. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding, the increasing importance of the mmWave spectrum, the progress of the ISED mmWave consultation, and having sufficient capital to support its growth strategy, consistently executing across all fronts of the business, success in providing Canadian enterprises with managed services and the 5G fixed wireless trials being conducted by the Company. All such statements constitute "forward-looking information" as defined under, applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts constitute forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements reflect the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section in the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024 and risks set forth in the "Financial Risk Management" section in the annual MD&A of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2024 available on www.sedarplus.ca and under the Company's corporate profile. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially include the inability to consistently achieve sales growth across all lines of TERAGO's business including managed services, inability to complete successful 5G technical trials, the results of the 5G trials not being satisfactory to TERAGO or any of its technology partners, regulatory requirements may delay or inhibit the trial, the economic viability of any potential services that may result from the trial, the ability for TERAGO to further finance and support any new market opportunities that may present itself, delays with the ISED mmWave spectrum consultation, and industry competitors who may have superior technology or are quicker to take advantage of 5G technology. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as several factors could cause actual future results, conditions, actions, or events to differ materially from the targets, expectations, estimates, or intentions expressed with the forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by applicable Canadian securities laws, TERAGO does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether in words, oral or written as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE TeraGo Inc.

For further information, please contact: Investor Relations, [email protected]