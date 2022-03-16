TEQUILA TROMBA PARTNERS WITH MARK ANTHONY WINE & SPIRITS

"We are thrilled to join the Mark Anthony family. Their reputation for sales, distribution and brand building is frankly phenomenal ," said Eric Brass, CEO of Tequila Tromba. " Canada is a very important market for us, and we chose carefully a partner that embodied what we believe in and can accelerate our brand even further."

Tequila Tromba has seen phenomenal growth - from a $10,000 start-up budget to becoming a leading premium Tequila in Canada. The brand was built by the owners, who sold it out of their backpacks to bars and restaurants across the country. The Canadian team is complemented by co-owner and Master Distiller, Marco Cedano, who is one of the pioneers behind premium Tequila. Marco is currently celebrating his 50th year making Tequila.

"We are fine wine and spirits experts in the Canadian market with established distribution channels, a long-term growth horizon, and a proven track record of building luxury brands. We are uniquely positioned as a full-service company that competes effectively in all trade channels and we see tremendous opportunities for Tequila Tromba growth nationally. We are thrilled to work with Tequila Tromba to position them as the distinct tequila of choice for the Canadian consumer" said, Suzanne Gardiner, General Manager, Mark Anthony Wine & Spirits.

About Tequila Tromba: Tequila Tromba, named for the intense rainstorms that rejuvenate the agave fields of the Jalisco Highlands, emerged when a group of young tequila lovers teamed up with the original Master Distiller of premium tequila. Building the brand out of their backpacks bottle by bottle, bar by bar, Tromba remains uniquely Distiller-owned and has become one of the world's top craft Tequilas. The owners' entrepreneurial spirit, obsession for quality, and passion to change the way the world sees tequila has brought them to where they are today - and they look to celebrate their commitment to craftsmanship in every sip. For more information, please visit https://tequilatromba.com/.

About Mark Anthony Wine & Spirits: Established in 1972, Mark Anthony Wine & Spirits is the premier fine wine and spirits distributor in Canada with a proven track record of building brands for carefully selected partners from around the world. Today, Mark Anthony remains a private, family-owned business with tremendous pride in being 100% Canadian-owned. For more information visit markanthonywineandspirits.ca

