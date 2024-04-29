TEPPERMAN'S OPENS DOORS TO NEW STORE IN ST CATHARINES ONTARIO

ST CATHARINES, ON, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Tepperman's, one of Canada's largest family-owned home furnishing retailers with a rich history spanning over 99 years, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest store in St. Catharines, Ontario.

Tepperman's is excited to welcome the St. Catharines community at a ribbon-cutting ceremony set to take place at 399 Louth Street on Friday, May 3rd, followed by a day filled with celebration, refreshments, and the launch of a significant charitable contribution to the local community. The event will mark the company's 7th store in Southwestern Ontario.

"We are honored to bring Tepperman's to St. Catharines," said Andrew Tepperman, 3rd generation President. This expansion was driven by the city's vibrant community, economic growth, and shared values of sustainability and family. "Not only is it the right location for business; it's about embedding ourselves within the fabric of the community and contributing to its growth and vibrancy," said Tepperman.

The store, equipped with a 44,000-square-foot showroom, will employ about 50 people and will feature complete lifestyle vignettes, bright LED and natural lighting, defined aisle ways for easy navigation, a designated kid's area, and a café area offering customers free coffee and popcorn.

Aligned with Tepperman's commitment to sustainability, the new store will feature a natural 60square-foot indoor garden, equipped with a variety of air-purifying tropical plants and lit with grow lights. The installation of 94 solar panels will offset a portion of the store's total energy consumption. EV charging stations will also be available.

A Commitment to Community: $25,000 Charitable Giveaway

In celebration of the new store opening, and in line with Tepperman's long-standing tradition of supporting the communities where they operate, a charitable donation totaling $25,000 will take place. Five local charities, selected by the public through an engaging voting process, will each be awarded $5,000. This initiative underscores Tepperman's dedication to making a positive impact in the St. Catharines community.

Three Generations, Local Leaders, and Tepperman's Executives to Celebrate Together

Highlighting the importance of family and community, three generations of the Tepperman family will attend the May 3rd event to participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Joining them will be a team of Tepperman's executives, Mayor Matt Siscoe, city councilors, and members of the Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce, showcasing the collaborative spirit and mutual commitment between the business and the city of St. Catharines.

Tepperman's is a 3rd generation, Canadian, family-owned furniture, appliance, mattress, electronic and décor store retailer with a rich history of serving Ontario communities for nearly a century. With locations across Southern Ontario, including Windsor, London, Kitchener-Waterloo, Ancaster, Sarnia, Chatham, and now expanding into St. Catharines, Tepperman's provides an exceptional shopping experience. and offers a wide assortment of home furnishing products and brands. Tepperman's serves the communities of Southwestern Ontario through charitable initiatives, having invested over $800,000 in student scholarships. Additionally, Tepperman's is an award-winning leader in sustainability, with innovative programs including a 914 solar panel installation on the roof of its 70,000 sq. foot Kitchener store, eco-friendly work with local schools, partnering with Habitat for Humanity to divert products from landfills, and working with Second Wind Recycling and Recyc-Mattress to reduce waste.

