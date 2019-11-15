Tentative agreement reached in Something Special Children's Centre lock out

KINGSTON, ON, Nov. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - A tentative agreement has been reached between workers from CUPE Local 3625 and Something Special Children's Centre.

The two sides met this morning for the second time since the lock out began on November 1. Details will not be shared until the members of CUPE 3625 have an opportunity to review the agreement and vote.

A ratification vote will take place over the weekend. Something Special Children's Centre will be open on Monday, the 18th of November, pending ratification.

