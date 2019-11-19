Tentative agreement reached between CUPE 3906 and McMaster University

HAMILTON, ON, Nov. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Negotiators for Unit 1, Local 3906 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE 3906-1) today have reached a tentative agreement with McMaster University.

The tentative agreement follows two days of bargaining between the parties, assisted by a Provincially-appointed mediator.

"We look forward to bringing this agreement before our members so they can have the opportunity to review its contents and vote on whether or not to accept it," said Nathan Todd, Chair of CUPE 3906.

The agreement was reached ahead of a lockout or strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. on November 25.

CUPE 3906-1 represents teaching and research assistants, markers, tutors and demonstrators at McMaster.

A membership meeting and ratification vote is currently being scheduled for early next week. Details will be released to members as soon as they are finalized.

CUPE 3906 will make no further public comments until members have had an opportunity to review the terms of the tentative agreement and vote on whether or not to accept.

