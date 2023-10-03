TENEO EXPANDS CANADIAN FOOTPRINT WITH OPENING OF OFFICE IN CALGARY

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, today announced the further expansion of its Canadian business with the opening of an office in Calgary, Alberta. Teneo now has a team of 50 people across Canada, with offices in Toronto, Montréal and Calgary. Teneo has over 1,700 employees and a presence in over 40 markets around the world.

"Over the past eight years, Canada has quickly become a key market for Teneo, advising many of the country's leading CEOs, executive teams and boards," said Paul Keary, CEO of Teneo. "With successful offices in both Toronto and Montréal, Calgary was the natural next step to expand our Canadian footprint and reflects the confidence we have in this market to continue to be an economic powerhouse for the country."

"Calgary was the next target market in our growth strategy – a city that has established itself as a global economic player, attracting international investments and partnerships from around the world," said James Crossland, Global Vice Chairman of Teneo who heads the firm's Canadian business. "Not only has Calgary positioned itself as a leader at the forefront of the energy industry, but it has made meaningful efforts to diversify its economy, ensuring long-term economic sustainability and growth. We look forward to supporting the business community to meet their strategic goals, acting as a trusted advisor to clients as they navigate complex challenges."

In June, The Honourable Jason Kenney joined Teneo as a Senior Advisor. Mr. Kenney served as Premier of Alberta from 2019 - 2022 and, prior to that, served as a member of Parliament for more than 19 years, holding multiple federal cabinet positions. He currently serves as a member of the board of directors for several public and private companies.

The Calgary office is composed of an experienced team of strategic advisors led by Managing Director Lauren Ramey. Ms. Ramey was previously based in Teneo's Dubai office, providing strategic communications advice to clients across the Middle East region.

