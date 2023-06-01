TENAZ ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES 2023 ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS

CALGARY, AB, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Tenaz Energy Corp. ("Tenaz", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: TNZ) is pleased to announce the results from its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 1, 2023. A total of 9,693,440 common shares, representing approximately 35% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

All of the matters put forward before the shareholders, as set out in the Company's management information circular dated April 28, 2023, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

Election of Directors

The following nominees were elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year, with the specific voting results being as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Anna Alderson 9,543,405 98.665 % 129,154 1.335 % John Chambers 7,911,367 81.792 % 1,761,192 18.208 % Anthony Marino 9,668,939 99.963 % 3,620 0.037 % Marty Proctor 8,320,183 86.018 % 1,352,376 13.982 % Mark Rollins 9,555,183 98.787 % 117,376 1.213 %

Other Matters

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company also (i) fixed the number of directors at five for the ensuing year, and (ii) approved the appointment KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditors and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.

About Tenaz Energy Corp.

Tenaz is an energy company focused on the acquisition and sustainable development of international oil and gas assets capable of returning free cash flow to shareholders. Tenaz has domestic operations in Canada along with offshore natural gas assets in the Netherlands. The domestic operations consist of a semi-conventional oil project in the Rex member of the Upper Mannville group at Leduc-Woodbend in central Alberta. The Netherlands natural gas assets are located in the Dutch sector of the North Sea. Additional information regarding Tenaz is available on SEDAR and its website at www.tenazenergy.com. Tenaz's Common Shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "TNZ".

