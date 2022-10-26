Tenantcube introduces a Rent Guarantee Program for Residential Landlords

ST. CATHARINES, ON, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Tenantcube, a cloud-based property management software company, is best known for providing landlords a free platform to help manage their properties without the need to hire a property manager. Today, they are launching a Rent Guarantee Program to serve their community of residential landlords better.

The Tenantcube Rent Guarantee is designed to protect the rental income of landlords in situations where their tenant is in default and unable to pay rent. By choosing the program, landlords can enjoy guaranteed rent for up to 12 months, malicious damage protection up to $10,000, paralegal fee reimbursement up to $1,500, automatic rent collection via EFT, and one free credit/background checks on their tenants. Tenantcube's automatic rent collection ensures landlords are paid every month. If the tenant is late or defaults the platform notifies landlords to action on it. This gives landlords enough time to initiate and complete the eviction process.

Andrews Moses, CEO, Tenantcube, said, "When we launched Tenantcube our mission was to help landlords rent with confidence and spend more time with their family. As we evolved, adding relevant tenant screening product offering to ensure landlords are protected became part of our mission. Rent Guarantee is a game changer, we are excited about this partnership. Our users have the confidence that if tenants don't pay rent, we pay. Now our users can sleep in peace knowing that their investment is protected"



Tenantcube guarantees both new and mid-lease tenants, with an approval rate of over 95%. To start, landlords need to submit their tenant's credit report, proof of income, and a valid lease agreement. The basic plan offers the following:

Guaranteed rental income for up to 12 months or $60,000 a lease

a lease Malicious damage protection up to $10,000

Paralegal fee reimbursement up to $1,500

Automatic rent collection

Credit and background check

Support of industry experts

Tenantcube has partnered with the leader in risk management to offer landlords this Rent Guarantee program. Our partner is headquartered in Canada, a credit risk consulting and management group of companies offering risk management services with quantifiable income guarantees secured by A.M. Best A- (Excellent) rated surety guarantee markets.

Apart from Rent Guarantee, Tenantcube offers a host of features that enable landlords to manage their properties themselves without having to depend on expensive property managers. The Tenantcube website and application recently went through a major overhaul, making it simpler and more efficient for new users of the platform. Signup for a free trial here .

To know more about the Tenantcube Rent Guarantee Program and other services that Tenantcube offers, visit Tenantcube.com

About Tenantcube

Tenantcube was founded by a landlord who wanted to completely eliminate the need to hire expensive property managers. Designed to be a simple yet powerful one-stop platform, Tenantcube employs a unique combination of software and services in order to provide the most effective solutions for small landlords and rental professionals. Its vision is to empower more landlords to manage their properties themselves, with confidence. What sets Tenantcube apart is the affordability of their products when compared to traditional methods of property management.

