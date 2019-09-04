Ten comics are one step closer to the title of Canada's Top Comic and $25,000

Comedian DeAnne Smith will headline the SiriusXM Top Comic Finale, September 26 as part of JFL42

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada, the country's leading audio entertainment company, today revealed the 10 comics who will advance to the SiriusXM Top Comic Finale and one step closer to the grand prize of $25,000 and more.

The Finale takes place Thursday, September 26 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Toronto as part of JFL42 presented by SiriusXM. Hosted by Canadian comic and SiriusXM host Ben Miner, the Top Comic Finale features headlining comedian DeAnne Smith and the 2018 competition winner, JUNO-nominated comic Chanty Marostica. Tickets for the SiriusXM Top Comic Finale can be purchased online at jfl42.com/act/siriusxm and JFL42 pass holders have access to the Finale by using one of their credits to reserve the show.

Following a nationwide online vote from August 9 to 30, the six comedians with the most votes are moving on as finalists along with four additional finalists selected by a panel of industry judges. The 2019 SiriusXM Top Comic finalists are:

Drew Behm (Hometown – Edmonton, ON)

Sophie Buddle (Hometown – Ottawa, ON)

Adam Christie (Hometown – Cambridge, ON)

Ola Dada (Hometown – Vancouver, BC)

Courtney Gilmour (Hometown – Waterloo, ON)

Nigel Grinstead (Hometown – Arnprior, ON)

Andrea Jin (Hometown ­– Vancouver, BC)

Jess Salomon (Hometown – Montreal, QC)

Kelly Taylor (Hometown – Prince Albert, SK)

Alex Wood (Hometown – Ottawa, ON)

The 10 finalists will compete live on stage at the SiriusXM Top Comic Finale for the grand prize of $25,000, guaranteed spots to perform at JFL Sydney (Australia), JFL42 (Toronto), JFL NorthWest (Vancouver) and Just For Laughs Montreal and inclusion in a JFLTV taping. The two runners-up will each receive a cash prize of $2,500 in addition to performances in 2020 at JFL42, JFL NorthWest and Just For Laughs Montreal.

"The calibre of this year's semi-finalists underscores why Canada is known for producing some of the world's funniest people," said Ben Miner, Canadian comic and SiriusXM host. "I'm looking forward to seeing these comics bring their A-game on stage at the Finale; it promises to be an epic show!"

For those unable to attend the show, the Finale will air live on SiriusXM's JFL Canada (ch.168), starting at 7 pm ET. Subscribers can listen via satellite, online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to siriusxm.ca/streaming to learn more.

The Top Comic competition is part of SiriusXM Canada's ongoing initiatives to provide exposure to Canadian talent. Last year, Chanty Marostica of Winnipeg, MB took home the title and grand prize. Previous winners include Gavin Matts (2017, Vancouver), Chris Robinson (2016, Toronto), Derek Seguin (2015, Montreal), Faisal Butt (2014, Montreal), Pete Zedlacher (2013, Wawa), Eric Andrews (2012, Brampton), Matt O'Brien (2011, Toronto) and Brian Stollery (2010, Calgary).

