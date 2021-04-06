Ten Canadian Minor Hockey Associations Each Awarded $10,000 #KrugerBigAssist with MORE to Come

Ten minor hockey associations from across Canada will each receive $10,000 to cover the cost of registration for hockey families in need of an off-ice assist in these troubled times. But that's not all! This June, Kruger Products will be announcing five additional recipients of a Kruger Big Assist — bringing the Kruger Big Assist funding up to $150,000.

"It's been a difficult year for Canada's hockey families, and our goal is to support their love and participation in our national sport," says Susan Irving, CMO Kruger Products, who is herself a Hockey Mom of two.

"More than 450 minor hockey associations from across Canada applied for a #KrugerBigAssist to help their member families struggling to afford registration fees in these unprecedented times. We are proud and grateful to give them an assist," she says.

And the Winners Are:

The first ten Canadian minor hockey associations to receive a $10,000 #KrugerBigAssist showcase Canada's unique diversity, including coast-to-coast representation, and both girls and boys. From east to west, they include:

West Colchester Minor Hockey — West Colchester , Nova Scotia

, Association du Hockey Mineur Sept—Îles — Sept—Îles, Québec

Association Hockey Féminin Valleé De Gatineau — Vallée-de-la- Gatineau , Québec

, Québec Ottawa East Minor Hockey — Ottawa, Ontario

Hamilton Girls Hockey — Hamilton, Ontario

Bruce Peninsula Minor Hockey — Bruce Peninsula , Ontario

, McCreary Minor Hockey — McCreary, Manitoba

— Peace River Minor Hockey — Peace River, Alberta

— Hay River Minor Hockey — Hay River, Northwest Territories

— Abbotsford Minor Hockey — Abbotsford, British Columbia

Five NEW Awards to Come

There's still hope for five deserving Canadian minor hockey associations yet to be named! The Kruger Big Assist program is accepting nominations until June 15th and will award $10,000+ to five additional Canadian minor hockey associations this summer. Applications can be submitted here.

Kruger Products Lends a Helping Hand, One Assist at a Time

Hockey is much more than Canada's game. It's a way for kids, families, and communities across the country to come together, share experiences, and be part of something that unites us all. Kruger Products recognizes the importance of youth hockey in Canada and is donating $5 for every assist recorded during the 2020-21 NHL® regular-season, in addition to the initial $150,000 donation.

"Scoring a goal is a huge deal, but it's important to recognize that assists are equally important," says Susan Irving. "Thanks to our partnership with the NHL, we now have an even greater reason to celebrate every assist recorded throughout the regular-season."

Monies from these assists will continue to accumulate through the rest of the NHL regular-season. To date, 5,731 assists have been recorded, adding $28,655 to the original $150,000 donation.

