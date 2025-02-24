Temu launches a local-to-local model in Canada , providing Canadian businesses with a new channel to sell directly to Canadian consumers.

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Temu, the e-commerce platform known for its wide selection of affordable products, is inviting Canadian businesses to sell directly on its platform. As Temu celebrates its second anniversary in Canada, it is introducing a local-to-local model, connecting Canadian sellers with Canadian consumers and expanding access to a broader range of products.

Currently, the program is open exclusively to businesses registered in Canada with local inventory and fulfillment capabilities. By incorporating more local products and brands, Temu enables consumers to access a wider variety of items, including bulkier products that are typically difficult to ship via airfreight. This approach also allows for faster order fulfillment, enhancing the shopping experience for Canadian consumers.

Interested sellers can visit https://ca.seller.temu.com/ to find out more.

"For consumers, the addition of local sellers means they'll soon be able to shop for their favorite homegrown products on Temu," said a Temu spokesperson. "By introducing more locally stocked options, we're making it easier for businesses to connect with millions of shoppers while improving the overall shopping experience."

Temu's local-to-local model is also available in markets such as the U.S., Mexico, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Sweden, Japan, and South Korea. More than 50% of new sellers on Temu make their first sale within 20 days, helping businesses tap into new opportunities and connect with consumers quickly.

Temu launched in the U.S. in September 2022 and has since expanded to 90 markets across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Oceania. The platform entered Canada in February 2023, offering a vast selection of value-for-money products.

About Temu

Temu is an online marketplace that connects consumers with millions of sellers, manufacturers, and brands around the world with the mission to empower them to live their best lives. Launched in the US in September 2022, Temu is committed to offering the most affordable quality products to enable consumers and sellers to fulfill their dreams in an inclusive environment.

