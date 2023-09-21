MONTREAL, Sept. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Chez Doris, an organization providing services to women in difficulty and experiencing homelessness, announces the temporary and partial reduction of its frontline services at 1430 Chomedey Street, starting Saturday, September 26, 2023, for an approximate period of two months.

During this period, access to meals, day beds, and caseworkers will temporarily be unavailable. However, the day shelter will continue to operate in a limited capacity from Monday to Friday, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Services provided during this period will include managing phone calls, handling mail (including clients' mail), emergency night shelter bed reservation requests, as well as accepting donations of winter clothing and hygiene products.

To continue assisting women experiencing homelessness, Chez Doris will provide services at the door every Tuesday and Thursday between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM. Clients will be able to retrieve their mail, medications, access emergency clothing, hygiene products, or referrals during these times.

During this period, Chez Doris' emergency night shelter and the health and social services center will remain open and continue to provide their usual services. The night shelter will continue to offer 24 overnight beds and will provide women with dinner, breakfast, and a snack bag for the day. Its' health and social services center will maintain its financial management program, housing support and placement services, sociorecreational activities, indigenous programming, foot care, nursing services, social reaffiliation programming, and monthly doctor appointments.

Over the course of two months, Chez Doris will focus on recruiting, integrating, and training new staff members to strengthen its team. Chez Doris faces the same challenges as all other community organizations in Montreal when it comes to staff recruitment. The issues faced by the women Chez Doris serves are becoming increasingly complex and demanding, which has an impact on employees.

Furthermore, renovations are planned to bring the organization's premises up to building codes and improve the quality of the facilities, both for staff and clients.

For further information: Media Contact: Jennifer Ricou, Communications Advisor, Email: [email protected], Phone: (514) 625-16-05