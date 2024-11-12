Temporary closure of LaSalle Causeway so marine navigation channel can open

KINGSTON, ON, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users of a temporary closure of the LaSalle Causeway on Saturday, November 16, to allow for the opening of the main marine navigation channel.

On this day:

the causeway will be fully closed to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians from approximately 9 am to midnight

the marine navigation channel is anticipated to be open to marine traffic from approximately noon to 9 pm

To open the marine navigation channel, our contractor, Priestly Demolition Inc., plans to remove the modular bridge between 9 am and noon and reinstall it between 9 pm and midnight.

Favourable marine conditions are required for the removal and reinstallation of the modular bridge. Should unfavourable marine conditions, such as moderate to high winds, be forecasted or observed on this day, the work will be postponed to the next available day with favourable weather.

Boaters are encouraged to cross the causeway as early as possible during the planned window, as timing of the reinstallation of the modular bridge may need to be adjusted depending on marine conditions.

PSPC will work with the City of Kingston and community stakeholders to communicate any schedule changes. We thank all bridge users for their patience, understanding and flexibility.

PSPC remains committed to protecting the safety of Canadians through ongoing investments in its infrastructure. We encourage users to consult our public notices and social media channels for updates.

Further information on the bridge can be found on our LaSalle Causeway project page.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services: https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html