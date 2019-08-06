Temple Hotels Inc. Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Temple Hotels Inc. ("Temple" or the "Company") (TSX: TPH) today reported its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2019 ("second quarter"). The following comments in regard to the financial position and operating results of Temple should be read in conjunction with Management's Discussion & Analysis and the financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, which may be obtained from the Temple website at www.templehotels.ca or the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Monetary data in the tables of this press release, unless otherwise indicated, are in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per common share, average daily rate ("ADR"), and revenue per available room ("RevPar") amounts.

Q2 2019 KEY POINTS/HIGHLIGHTS

On April 4, 2019, the Company completed a rights offering and issued 25,022,329 common shares at a price of $1.75 per common share for gross proceeds of $43.8 million.





On April 8, 2019, the Company fully repaid the 7.25% Series E convertible debentures in the amount of $40.6 million, which will reduce annual cash interest expense by $2.9 million.





On June 5, 2019, the Company completed a rights offering and issued 25,022,329 common shares at a price of $1.50 per common share for gross proceeds of $37.5 million. The Company used the proceeds to repay its existing revolving loan agreement with Morguard Corporation ("Credit Facility A").





Revenue decreased $2.5 million or 6% during the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to 2018, due to a decrease in revenue within the Other Alberta and Fort McMurray portfolios of $1.5 million and $1.5 million, respectively, partly offset by an increase in revenue of $0.4 million within the Other Canada portfolio.





Hotel operating income decreased by $2.4 million or 20% during the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to 2018, due to a decrease in hotel operating income within the Fort McMurray and Other Alberta portfolios of $1.5 million and $1.0 million, respectively, partly offset by an increase of $0.2 million within the Other Canada portfolio.





FFO decreased by $1.6 million during the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2018. On a basic per common share basis, FFO decreased by $0.14 per common share, compared to the second quarter of 2018. The increase in the weighted average number of common shares outstanding contributed to the decrease on a per common share basis.

OPERATING RESULTS



Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30

2019

2018

2019

2018















Total revenue $40,598

$43,094

$75,129

$80,305 Hotel operating income $9,766

$12,142

$15,192

$19,689 Recovery of (provision for) impairment -

($6,785)

$1,228

($6,785) Net loss ($713)

($3,870)

($5,604)

($8,578)















Cash flow provided by operating activities $2,371

$1,647

$656

$3,274 Funds from operations $3,428

$4,989

$1,595

$4,933















Per common share













- Net loss ($0.01)

($0.15)

($0.14)

($0.34) - FFO $0.06

$0.20

$0.04

$0.20















Weighted average number of common shares 56,491,535

25,156,767

40,904,801

25,250,940















Occupancy 59%

64%

57%

61% ADR $144.26

$144.63

$138.90

$138.88 RevPar $85.42

$92.33

$78.54

$84.18

Debt Covenants

At June 30, 2019, the Company was not in compliance with debt service covenants affecting seven mortgage loans in the aggregate amount of $102.9 million. The loan covenant breaches are expected to be resolved by debt refinancings, loan modification agreements and/or waiver of the covenant requirements. Subsequent to June 30, 2019, the Company received a waiver in regard to one mortgage loan with an aggregate principal balance of $14.5 million.

Room Revenue Statistics

As disclosed in the following chart, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, RevPar for the Same Property portfolio was $85.42, compared to $92.33 for the three months ended June 30, 2018. RevPar for Same Property portfolio results generally reflect decreased occupancy and ADR levels at the Company's Fort McMurray and Other Alberta segments.

Room Revenue Statistics



Three Months Ended June 30



2019

2018



Occ



ADR

RevPar

Occ



ADR

RevPar Same Property































Fort McMurray

37%

$ 133.49

$ 48.93

49%

$ 140.38

$ 68.15 Other Alberta

46%

$ 119.66

$ 54.99

54%

$ 124.51

$ 67.60 Other Canada

73%

$ 151.92

$ 111.26

73%

$ 150.99

$ 110.43 Overall Portfolio

59%

$ 144.26

$ 85.42

64%

$ 144.63

$ 92.33

































Room Revenue Statistics



Six Months Ended June 30



2019

2018



Occ



ADR

RevPar

Occ



ADR

RevPar Same Property































Fort McMurray

34%

$ 135.86

$ 45.63

46%

$ 139.03

$ 63.51 Other Alberta

49%

$ 118.92

$ 57.67

54%

$ 120.65

$ 64.59 Other Canada

69%

$ 144.41

$ 99.46

69%

$ 143.83

$ 99.10 Overall Portfolio

57%

$ 138.90

$ 78.54

61%

$ 138.88

$ 84.18



































The above chart reflects 70% of the operating results of the Acclaim Hotel commencing March 11, 2019.

Other Hotel Revenue

During the second quarter of 2019, other hotel revenue in the Same Property portfolio decreased by $0.2 million or 2%, compared to the second quarter of 2018, comprised of a decrease of $0.4 million or 8% from the Other Alberta properties and a decrease of $0.1 million or 18% from the Fort McMurray portfolio, partly offset by an increase of $0.3 million or 4% from the Fort McMurray portfolio.

Notwithstanding the above, the Cambridge Red Deer Hotel & Convention Centre was the most significant contributor to other hotel revenue in the overall portfolio during the second quarter of 2019, accounting for $3.3 million or 29% of other hotel revenue.

During the first six months of 2019, other hotel revenue for the Same Property portfolio decreased $1.1 million or 5% compared to the first six months of 2018, comprised of decreases in the Other Alberta and Other Canada properties of $1.0 million and $0.1 million, respectively.

Operating Income and Profit Margin

Operating Income and Profit Margin

Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30

Operating Income

Operating Profit Margin

Operating Income

Operating Profit Margin

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018 Same Property (1)





























Fort McMurray $420

$1,954

10%

34%

$677

$3,349

9%

31% Other Alberta 500

1,508

6%

16%

993

2,867

6%

15% Other Canada 8,846

8,680

31%

31%

13,522

13,473

27%

27% Total portfolio $9,766

$12,142

24%

28%

$15,192

$19,689

20%

25%

































(1) The above chart reflects 70% of the operating results of the Acclaim Hotel commencing March 11, 2019.

After accounting for the decrease in total revenues and the decrease in hotel operating costs, total operating income decreased by $2.4 million or 20% during the second quarter of 2019, compared to the second quarter of 2018, comprised of decreases of $1.5 million and $1.0 million for the Fort McMurray and Other Alberta segments, respectively, partly offset by an increase of $0.2 million in the Other Canada segment.

As disclosed in the preceding chart, the overall profit margin of the entire hotel portfolio declined from 28% in the second quarter 2018 to 24% in the second quarter of 2019.

ABOUT TEMPLE

Temple is a hotel investment company with hotel properties located across Canada. Temple is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TPH (common shares). The primary long‑term investment objectives of the Company are to yield stable and growing cash flows and to maximize the long‑term share value of the Company through the active management of its assets, accretive acquisitions, and the performance of value‑added capital improvement programs on selected properties, as deemed appropriate. For further information on Temple, please visit our website at www.templehotels.ca.

This press release contains certain statements that could be considered as forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could result in actual results differing materially from the forward-looking statements.

