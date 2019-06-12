Temple Hotels Inc. Announces Insider Participation in Recently Completed Rights Offering

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Temple Hotels Inc. ("Temple") (TSX: TPH) is pleased to announce additional information regarding the participation of the insiders of Temple in the rights offering (the "Rights Offering") of Temple that closed on June 5, 2019.

Pursuant to the basic subscription privilege under the Rights Offering, 23,842,754 common shares of Temple ("Common Shares") were distributed at a price of $1.50 per Common Share. Of these Common Shares, 21,883,185 were distributed to persons who were insiders of Temple before the distributions under the Rights Offering or became insiders of Temple as a result of the distributions under the Rights Offering and 1,959,569 Common Shares were issued to the remaining subscribers under the basic subscription privilege.

Pursuant to the additional subscription privilege under the Rights Offering, 1,179,575 Common Shares were distributed. Of those Common Shares, 1,070,853 were distributed to persons who were insiders of Temple before the distributions under the Rights Offering or became insiders of Temple as a result of the distributions under the Rights Offering and 108,722 Common Shares were issued to the remaining subscribers under the additional subscription privilege.

