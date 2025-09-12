Innovative approach to human-centric data and AI governance and risk mitigation earns global recognition

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - TELUS is the winner of the OneTrust Innovation Award, recognizing the company as a trailblazer in best-in-class data and artificial intelligence (AI) deployment. This prestigious honour highlights TELUS' commitment to building trust in the digital world through global-leading data governance, data stewardship, privacy practices and responsible AI initiatives.

TELUS was presented with the OneTrust Innovation Award on September 9 during OneTrust’s TrustWeek event in New York City. (CNW Group/TELUS Communications Inc.)

"Receiving the OneTrust Innovation Award highlights our unwavering commitment to innovating responsibly with data for meaningful outcomes that put customers first," said Pam Snively, Chief Data & Trust Officer, TELUS. "Our Data Enablement Plan represents a fundamental reimagining of how organizations assess and manage data initiatives to minimize risk and identify opportunities to benefit our customers by maintaining the highest standards of privacy, security, and ethical AI deployment."

Innovating Data Governance for the Digital Age

TELUS was selected for this award based on its global-first Data Enablement Plan (DEP) program, which recognizes that growing data and AI initiatives require an all-encompassing approach. The program, launched in 2022, addresses challenges with traditional Privacy Impact Assessments and Secure by Design reviews: multiple review teams can miss critical details in complex initiatives and delay time to market. TELUS reimagined this approach by creating a single entry point where experts assess data uses for ethical, AI, privacy, security and governance risks in an agile, streamlined manner that is tailored to each initiative in order to protect both data and customers.

The DEP is supported by a revolutionary data stewardship program that upskills data stewards across the organization to guide data initiatives through the process, engaging experts in areas such as privacy, security, and responsible AI to proactively identify and mitigate risks. TELUS has trained more than 600 data stewards, building the organization's overall data skill set across its global team. This comprehensive approach fosters an unparalleled data culture built on world-leading expertise and proven data practices.

Technology Partnership Driving Results

The DEP's streamlined success is enabled by OneTrust's leading AI-ready governance platform. Using this tool alongside a strong data risk management framework, TELUS creates a single risk register that improves visibility, breaks down knowledge silos, and prevents risks from falling through the cracks.

"TELUS stands out as a trailblazer, with leadership at the cutting edge of data governance and responsible AI that exemplifies what innovation looks like in practice," said Jim Monroe, OneTrust Chief Customer Officer. "The TELUS Data & Trust team is driving measurable impact with a future-forward approach to governance. With this award, we recognize TELUS for setting a new benchmark for trust and responsible innovation."

Building Trust in the Digital World

TELUS is a leader in human-centric data and AI practices, with a dedicated, award-winning Data & Trust Office established 10 years ago to oversee the organization's data and AI governance, data ethics, privacy practices and more. Most recently, TELUS became the first Canadian organization to commit to the Hiroshima AI Process Reporting Framework in support of accountability and trust-building worldwide. The organization was the first company in the world to be internationally certified in Privacy by Design (ISO 31700-1) and one of the first to sign the Government of Canada's voluntary code of conduct for generative AI. The company's efforts in AI literacy were recently acknowledged as the sole Canadian case study in a Business at OECD report, Boosting Productivity and Business Growth: The Role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Skills and as a member of the International Telecommunications Union's AI Skills Coalition at the United Nations' AI for Good Summit in July 2025.

For more information about TELUS' commitment to data governance and responsible AI, visit telus.com/Trust .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 20 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. Our TELUS Health business is enhancing 157 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. Our TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods business utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.8 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs including 2.4 million days of service since 2000, earning us the distinction of the world's most giving company.

We're always building Canada.

For more information, visit telus.com or follow @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sacha Gudmundsson

TELUS Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.