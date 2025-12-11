The TELUS Mobility for Good program, in partnership with the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs - First Nations Family Advocate Office and Ka Ni Kanichihk, provides free smartphones and wireless services to Indigenous women at risk, increasing safety across the province

WINNIPEG, MB (ANISHINAABE, CREE, OJI-CREE, DAKOTA AND DENE), Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, TELUS announced the launch of its Mobility for Good for Indigenous Women at Risk program in Manitoba, in partnership with Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs - First Nations Family Advocate Office (AMC-FNFAO) and Ka Ni Kanichihk, providing wireless services to Indigenous women that may be at risk of or experiencing violence across the province. This partnership against gender-based violence aims to empower First Nations, Métis and Inuit women through access to free phones and wireless plans, helping them stay connected to their support networks, resources and emergency services. While First Nations, Métis and Inuit women and girls comprise only four per cent of the total female population in Canada, they represent 24 per cent of female homicide victims. According to the Native Women's Association of Canada (NWAC), Manitoba has the third highest number of female homicides in Canada.

"Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people continue to face unacceptable levels of violence. We have a responsibility towards their safety and well-being and respond to the 231 Calls for Justice, particularly Call for Justice 15," said Shazia Zeb Sobani, Vice-president, Fibre Networks and Executive Sponsor of Eagles, TELUS' Indigenous employee resource group and the corporate lead for TELUS' Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan. "By expanding our Mobility for Good program for Indigenous women at risk to Manitoba, we're providing a crucial connection to help and support. We're honoured to partner with Indigenous-led organizations to help Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people stay connected to their families, communities and the vital support networks they need."

Developed in partnership with Indigenous-led organizations , Mobility for Good for Indigenous Women at Risk provides free smartphones and talk, text and data plans to Indigenous women, girls or gender diverse people, serving as a critical lifeline to Indigenous-led services and wellness resources. TELUS is proud to partner with the AMC-FNFAO and Ka Ni Kanichihk to expand this important program to Manitoba, furthering our commitment to serving at-risk Indigenous women and girls.

"We know that First Nations women are disproportionately affected by violence, and access to technology can be a lifeline for those at risk," said Grand Chief Kyra Wilson, Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs. "This partnership with TELUS is a step towards addressing the challenges that Indigenous women face, providing critical tools for First Nations women in Manitoba to stay connected to their support networks, access resources and potentially save lives."

AMC-FNFAO and Ka Ni Kanichihk have begun distributing smartphones and plans from TELUS to support Indigenous women in Manitoba who are at risk of or surviving violence. Since TELUS launched the program in 2021, more than 6,000 individuals have been supported through 39 partner organizations. This program reflects TELUS' longstanding commitment to strengthening relationships with Indigenous Peoples, including First Nations, Métis, and Inuit communities, acknowledging that our work spans many Traditional Territories and Treaty areas.

"A collaborative approach is essential to effectively address the urgent issue of MMIWG2S+," said Tammy Hamelin, Director of Programs, Ka Ni Kanichihk. "This partnership demonstrates the power of collective action and highlights the importance of working together to create lasting change. We applaud this initiative and remain committed to fostering collaborative efforts that prioritize the safety and well-being of First Nations women and girls across Canada as an important step toward reconciliation."

TELUS Mobility for Good for Indigenous Women at Risk is part of the TELUS Connecting for Good portfolio of programs that gives low-income seniors and families, youth aging out of care, and other individuals in need in Canada access to TELUS' world-leading technology. To date, TELUS' Connecting for Good and TELUS Wise programs have supported 1.5 million individuals.

For more information on TELUS' Reconciliation commitment, please visit telus.com/reconciliation .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 20 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. TELUS Health is enhancing more than 160 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. TELUS Digital specializes in digital customer experiences and future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for their global clients. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.8 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs including 2.4 million days of service since 2000, earning us the distinction of the world's most giving company.

For more information, visit telus.com or follow @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

About the AMC-FNFAO

AMC was formed in 1988 by the Chiefs in Manitoba to advocate on issues that commonly affect First Nations in Manitoba. AMC is an authorized representative of 62 of the 63 First Nations in Manitoba, with a total of more than 151,000 First Nation citizens in the province, accounting for approximately 12 percent of the provincial population. AMC represents a diversity of Anishinaabe (Ojibway), Nehetho / Ininew (Cree), Anishininew (Ojibwe-Cree), Denesuline (Dene) and Dakota Oyate (Dakota) people. The current elected Grand Chief of AMC is Grand Chief Cathy Merrick of Pimicikamak Cree Nation.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs opened the First Nations Family Advocate Office (FNFAO) on June 1, 2015. The office opened in ceremony with the office gifted the name "Abinoojiyak Bigiiwewag," which translates to "Our Children are Coming Home." The First Nations Family Advocate Office supports and advocates for First Nations families involved in the Child and Family Services system by challenging existing jurisdictions, policies, laws and organizations. Applying First Nations knowledge, customary laws, traditions and belief systems, we create positive change for families to bring our children home.

About Ka Ni Kanichihk

Ka Ni Kanichihk was established in 2001 by community leaders and Elders who had a vision to develop Indigenous Programs and Services to support the community. Ka Ni Kanichihk, is a non-profit, community based, indigenous led human services organization that provides a range of indigenous identified programs and services that focus on the wholeness, wellness and building on the strengths and resilience of Indigenous People.

Thanks to the courage and tenacity of our founders, our organization has helped more than 20,000 Indigenous relatives living in Winnipeg change their lives. Ka Ni Kanichihk has a long history of strong partnerships with government agencies, funders, and other community organizations.

We are proud and honoured to partner with such organizations such as TELUS to further help our relatives and community.

