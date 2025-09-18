TELUS PureFibre services are coming to Sylvan Lake

New fibre-optic infrastructure will transform connectivity in the region, enable faster internet speeds and enhance wireless coverage

SYLVAN LAKE, AB, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - TELUS and F3 Networks are excited to announce that TELUS PureFibre services will soon be available to 95% of homes and businesses in Sylvan Lake, thanks to a historic $40 million investment by F3 Networks. This marks a significant milestone in TELUS' ongoing efforts to bring Canada's fastest and most reliable internet technology to even more communities, residents and businesses. To date, more than 1 million homes and businesses in Alberta have access to TELUS PureFibre services, including over 120,000 premises in rural areas. Soon, people living in Sylvan Lake will have access to the same future-ready speeds, rock-solid reliability and life-changing benefits that TELUS' world-leading technology is enabling across Canada.

"We're incredibly proud to work alongside F3 Networks, AFL and the Town of Sylvan Lake to bring TELUS PureFibre services to the community," said Shazia Zeb Sobani, Vice-president Customer Solutions Delivery West at TELUS. "This collaborative effort is about more than building infrastructure, it's about empowering residents and businesses with the tools they need to thrive in today's digital world. TELUS PureFibre services will support critical, transformational change in the region, unlocking new opportunities for connection, innovation and growth."

In the coming weeks, residents and businesses can expect to see construction notices and communications from F3 Networks, the owner of the fibre-to-the-premise (FTTP) network, and AFL, the primary construction contractor. Once the project is complete, TELUS will engage newly connected residents and businesses to help them find the services that will best meet their needs, such as PureFibre Gigabit internet, Optik TV, Smart Home Security and other technology solutions.

"F3 Networks is proud to bring fibre connectivity to the Town of Sylvan Lake", said Jordan Young, President and CEO of F3 Networks. "Over the next two years, this fibre optic network will transform how residents and businesses connect, communicate and thrive. This isn't just about faster internet—it's about unlocking new opportunities in education, healthcare, commerce and everyday life. We're committed to laying the groundwork for a more connected, inclusive and innovative future, and we're honored to do it in partnership with the people who call this community home."

This project includes over 150,000 metres of fibre construction and would not be possible without the support and visionary leadership of The Town of Sylvan Lake.

"We're always looking to improve services to Sylvan Lake residents and the opportunity to add PureFibre to our community helps to accomplish that." said Town of Sylvan Lake Mayor, Megan Hanson. "Whether it's residents enjoying internet at home to fuel their past times, or businesses needing a quality solution to help power their experiences to Lakers, having this service added to Sylvan Lake will provide residents with more options in which to work and play. We're an innovative community, always looking forward and enhancing everything that makes Sylvan Lake such a great place to visit and call home. We're looking forward to having F3 Networks adding TELUS PureFibre as an option for Lakers."

A 100 per cent pure fibre-to-the-premise (FTTP) network means that every part is built with state-of-the-art fibre optics, extending right up to the connection point at the home or business. This guarantees customers the fastest and most reliable network available. Unlike traditional copper lines, where download speeds outpace upload speeds, fibre-optic cables provide equally fast upload and download capabilities. This particularly benefits video conferencing, remote work, online education and telehealth. Beyond convenience, it enhances opportunities by leveling the playing field: small businesses can compete globally, students can access more resources, and content creators can share their vision without compromise.

The new fibre-optic infrastructure will also serve as the backbone of TELUS' world-leading 5G wireless network, ensuring that people living in Sylvan Lake have the tools they need to fully participate in the digital economy. TELUS PureFibre is also 85% more energy-efficient than copper, and more durable against extreme weather and environmental factors, making it a more sustainable and reliable technology.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 20 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. Our TELUS Health business is enhancing 157 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. Our TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods business utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.8 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs including 2.4 million days of service since 2000, earning us the distinction of the world's most giving company.

We're always building Canada.

About F3 Networks

F3 Networks Canada Inc. is a privately held Canadian telecommunications company specializing in dark fiber infrastructure solutions. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company is registered with the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) as a non-dominant telecommunications carrier. F3 Networks offers a range of services, including dark fiber access, network design and consulting, and maintenance and support. These services enable clients to build and manage their own private networks, ensuring full control over their infrastructure. The company's mission is to revolutionize connectivity by delivering unparalleled dark fiber solutions that empower businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital world. F3 Networks is committed to providing reliable, secure, and scalable infrastructure that enables seamless communication and data transfer. For more information about F3 Networks Canada Inc. and its services, visit their official website at www.f3networks.ca.

