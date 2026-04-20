TELUS PureFibre brings blazing fast Internet speeds of 1.5 Gbps to Calgary-Bonavista

New fibre-optic infrastructure will transform connectivity in the region, enable faster internet speeds and enhance wireless coverage

CALGARY, AB, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ - TELUS, in partnership with Fibre Connect and Ledcor, are excited to announce that TELUS PureFibre services will soon be available in the community of Calgary-Bonavista. This marks a significant milestone in TELUS' ongoing efforts to bring Canada's fastest and most reliable internet technology to even more communities, residents and businesses. To date, more than 1.2 million homes and businesses in Alberta have access to TELUS PureFibre, including over 120,000 in rural areas. Soon, people living in Calgary-Bonavista will have access to the same future-ready speeds, rock-solid reliability and life-changing benefits that TELUS' world-leading networks are enabling across Canada.

"We're thrilled to partner with Fibre Connect, Ledcor and the community of Bonavista to deliver TELUS PureFibre to Calgary-Bonavista," said Shazia Zeb Sobani, Vice-president, National Fibre Program at TELUS. "Beyond building crucial infrastructure that will support this region for generations to come, this partnership empowers local residents and businesses with the connectivity and capabilities they need to thrive in a digital-first world. We are always connecting Canada, because driving meaningful regional transformation, shattering digital divides, and creating new pathways for connection, innovation, and economic growth is at the heart of what we do at TELUS."

Residents and businesses may have already started to see construction notices and communications from Fibre Connect, the owner of the fibre-to-the-premise (FTTP) network, and Ledcor, the primary construction contractor. Once the project is complete, TELUS will engage newly connected residents and businesses to help them find the services that will best meet their needs, such as PureFibre Gigabit internet, Optik TV, SmartHome Security, SmartEnergy and other technology solutions.

"Fibre Connect is excited to enhance connectivity in Calgary-Bonavista, as this project is an important step in expanding the community's underground fibre‑optic network. This new digital backbone will support growing data needs and future technologies, and our dedicated team has started visiting homes and businesses to explain the process and ensure residents are informed as we prepare to begin installation work in the community," said Kit McLean, Director at Fibre Connect.

This project includes over 250,000 metres of fibre construction and would not be possible without the collaboration of the City of Calgary through permitting and right of way access.

"Fast, reliable internet is no longer a luxury, it's a necessity. Upgrading older copper networks to high-speed fibre will give Ward 11 residents more choice and access to the modern connectivity they need for work, school, and everyday life," said Rob Ward, City of Calgary Councillor, Ward 11.

"Ward 14 is thrilled to partner with TELUS, Fibre Connect and Ledcor to bring next generation fibre connectivity to our community," said Landon Johnston, City of Calgary Councillor, Ward 14. "Enhanced broadband access will strengthen our local economy, support innovation, and improve connectivity for residents and businesses alike."

A 100 per cent pure FTTP network ensures that every part is built with state-of-the-art fibre optics, extending right up to the connection point at the home or business. This guarantees customers the fastest and most reliable network available. Unlike traditional copper lines, where download speeds outpace upload speeds, fibre-optic cables provide equally fast upload and download capabilities. This particularly benefits video conferencing, remote work, online education and telehealth. Beyond convenience, a PureFibre connection enhances customers' connected experience at home, work or on-the-go: small businesses can compete globally, students can access more resources, and Canadians can enjoy gaming and 4K streaming, even when everyone is online at the same time.

The new fibre-optic infrastructure will also serve as the backbone of TELUS' world-leading 5G wireless network, ensuring that people living in Calgary-Bonavista have the tools they need to fully participate in the digital economy. TELUS PureFibre is also 85 per cent more energy-efficient than copper, and more durable against extreme weather and environmental factors, making it a more sustainable and reliable technology.

For more information about the TELUS PureFibre network and its benefits, visit telus.com/purefibre

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 21 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. TELUS Health is enhancing more than 161 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. TELUS Digital specializes in digital customer experiences and future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for their global clients. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS continues to invest in initiatives that support education, health and community well-being. In 2023, we launched the TELUS Student Bursary, which strives to ensure that every young person in Canada who wants a postsecondary education has the opportunity to pursue one. To date, the program has distributed over $6 million in bursaries to 2,000 students and counting. Since 2000, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.85 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, including 2.5 million days of service--earning TELUS the distinction of the world's most giving company.

For more information, visit telus.com or follow @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

About Fibre Connect

Fibre Connect is a provider of state-of-the-art fibre-optic services across Canada. Our expertise is the delivery of wholesale dark fibre services, utilizing various innovative architectures, for Internet Service Providers across Canada.

In today's ever-evolving digital landscape, a dependable fibre network is the key foundation of any modern communication system.

Our core focus is designing, constructing, and maintaining our fiber infrastructure while ensuring the delivery of a high-quality, dependable service.

For more information, please contact:



Brandi Merker

TELUS Public Relations

[email protected]

Fibre Connect

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.