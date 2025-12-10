Integration of Qohash's data protection technology will enable safe and secure AI innovation for enterprises, leveraging TELUS' Sovereign AI Factory – Canada's fastest and most powerful supercomputer

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - TELUS and Qohash, Canada's leader in data security posture management, today announced a strategic partnership that will embed enhanced data protection into TELUS' generative AI platform, Fuel iX™ , and enable users to leverage its AI capabilities with real-time visibility into how sensitive data is continuously protected.

Qohash's patented edge data security technology, Qostodian, will be integrated into Fuel iX™ and TELUS Digital's AI-powered customer service solutions to deliver unmatched visibility and control, providing users with real-time identification of sensitive data, classification and continuous monitoring capabilities across their AI workflows. A pan-Canadian solution and the only Canadian data security company with intellectual property entirely researched, designed, and owned domestically, Qohash provides end-to-end control over the entire technology stack and value chain -- a critical requirement for organizations in defence and other high-assurance sectors.

"Our partnership with Qohash demonstrates TELUS' commitment to always building Canada – not just by providing sovereign infrastructure, but by partnering with Canadian expert innovators who share our vision of secure and responsible technological independence," said Hesham Fahmy, Chief Information Officer, TELUS. "Our partnership with Qohash ensures that Fuel iX™ users can harness the full power of AI innovation and the TELUS Sovereign AI Factory while having complete confidence that their sensitive data is protected and monitored with Canadian resilience at its core. This is about enabling secure-by-design AI for the enterprise, with the sovereignty and performance that Canadian organizations demand."

This alliance sets a new standard for digital trust in Canada and strengthens TELUS' position as Canada's premier AI provider. Fuel iX™ customers will also be able to access models running on the TELUS Sovereign AI Factory, internationally recognized as Canada's fastest and most powerful supercomputer on the global TOP500 list , enabling organizations to harness cutting-edge AI capabilities while upholding rigorous data protection standards with an unwavering commitment to sovereignty.

"TELUS is once again demonstrating leadership in sovereign AI by choosing patented Canadian innovation," said Jean Le Bouthillier, CEO, Qohash. "Together, we're proving that secure, responsible, world-class AI can be built, operated, and protected right here in Canada. Our partnership validates that Canadian technology companies can deliver solutions meeting the most stringent security and sovereignty requirements while enabling the innovation Canadian organizations need to compete globally – ensuring Canada's AI future is built on a foundation of trust."

Qohash's Qostodian platform employs patented edge data security technology that detects, classifies and protects sensitive data, – including personal, health, corporate and financial information – where it resides, whether on-premises, in private clouds or within enterprise AI workflows. Unlike traditional security tools that move data to third-party environments for processing, Qostodian secures data directly at the source, providing continuous oversight, automated compliance monitoring and reduced risk of data exposure. This protection strengthens operational sovereignty, optimizes storage environments, and enables Canadian organizations in highly regulated sectors to meet stringent data residency and security requirements – a core capability for businesses as data control becomes a decisive competitive advantage.

The partnership addresses a critical gap in Canada's AI ecosystem: organizations need both high-performance AI infrastructure and advanced data protection to confidently deploy AI for their most sensitive workloads. By combining TELUS' Sovereign-by-Design infrastructure to maximize Canadian operational control across every layer, from chips to software to networks, with Qohash's patented edge security technology, Canadian organizations gain unprecedented capability to innovate while maintaining sovereignty. This is particularly critical for sovereignty-sensitive sectors already leveraging TELUS' infrastructure, including healthcare, government and financial services sectors.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 20 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. TELUS Health is enhancing more than 160 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. TELUS Digital specializes in digital customer experiences and future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for their global clients. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.8 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs including 2.4 million days of service since 2000, earning us the distinction of the world's most giving company.

For more information, visit telus.com or follow @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

About Qohash

Founded in Québec City in 2018, Qohash is the only Canadian company offering a patented edge data security solution. Its technology enables large organizations to identify, monitor, and protect their most sensitive data in real time without ever moving it outside its native environment.

Learn more at qohash.com .

Media contacts

TELUS Media Relations: Tricia Lo, [email protected]

Qohash Media Relations: Alexandra Bernier, [email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.