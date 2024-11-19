Workers dissatisfied with their physical health score 22 points lower in mental health than satisfied workers and lose an additional 21 working days in productivity annually.

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, TELUS Health released its TELUS Mental Health Index reports examining the mental health of employed people in Canada, the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Singapore, New Zealand and Australia. The Canadian report revealed that physically active workers lose 10 fewer work days of productivity annually than their sedentary counterparts. The Index also found that workers dissatisfied with their physical health score 22 points lower in mental health and lose 21 more days of productivity annually than satisfied counterparts.

"There is a clear link between physical activity, employer support and employee wellbeing. At TELUS Health, we've seen that supported, active employees have better mental health and higher productivity - outcomes for which every business owner strives," said Paula Allen, Global Leader, Research & Client Insights, TELUS Health. "This underscores the need for organizations to prioritize wellbeing. By integrating robust support systems like Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) into workplace culture, companies can create a more resilient, engaged and productive workforce."

The TELUS Mental Health Index also found:

Women are 40 per cent more likely than men to report a negative experience with the healthcare system.

Workers perceiving poor employer support for their physical wellbeing lose 22 more work days of productivity annually and score 22 points lower in mental health than those perceiving excellent support.

Workers uninterested in improving health lose 14 more work days in productivity annually than those motivated.

Stress reduction motivates 12 per cent of workers to exercise.

Nine per cent of workers surveyed never engage in physical activity.

Less than 10 per cent of workers report engaging in activities that promote social wellbeing.

Twenty-two per cent of employees report anxiety, 14 per cent depression and 13 per cent sleep disorders.

Employees without emergency funds are twice as likely to seek stress reduction and report anxiety or depression diagnoses.

Mental health conditions are disproportionately reported among younger workers, women and those without savings.

"Organizations can make a real difference by offering practical solutions like virtual fitness classes, on-site fitness amenities and engaging wellbeing challenges," said Dr. Matthew Chow, Chief Mental Health Officer, TELUS Health. "These initiatives create healthier, more engaged workforces while providing options to address the diverse needs and wants of employees. I've witnessed first-hand how such support empowers individuals to step out of their comfort zones and embrace the benefits of physical activity. Without these initiatives, many wouldn't take those crucial first steps towards positive change that ripple out to benefit their colleagues, families and communities."

While many workplaces offer Employee Assistance Programs (EAP) that help support employee wellbeing, including physical wellbeing, TELUS Health research reveals that two-in-five workers in Canada lack knowledge of what an EAP entails. The mental health score of workers who don't know or report that their employer doesn't offer an EAP is at least three points lower than workers with an EAP.

In September 2024, the mental health scores of workers in various regions were:

Canada: 64.4

United States: 70.6

United Kingdom: 64.6

Europe: 61.6

Australia: 61.1

New Zealand: 59.7

Singapore: 61.6

The TELUS Mental Health Index is based on a response scoring system that turns individual responses into point values. Higher point values are associated with better mental health and less mental health risk. Scores between 0 to 49 correspond with distress levels, scores between 50 to 79 correspond with strain levels and scores between 80 to 100 correspond with optimal levels of mental health.

This TELUS Mental Health Index also includes insights related to experiences with the healthcare system, diets and mental health diagnoses. As a company rooted in social purpose, TELUS Health is committed to improving health outcomes and sharing valuable insights. Read the full Canadian TELUS Mental Health Index here.

About the TELUS Mental Health Index

The data for the TELUS Health Mental Health Index was collected through an online survey in English and French from September 13 to September 30 with 3,000 respondents. All respondents reside in Canada and were employed within the last six months. The data has been statistically weighted to ensure the regional and gender composition of the sample reflects this population.

About TELUS Health

TELUS Health is on a mission to become the most trusted wellbeing company in the world by enhancing the overall efficiency of healthcare and championing workplace wellbeing. By integrating advanced healthcare technology with comprehensive employee support services, TELUS Health provides a holistic approach to primary and preventive health and wellbeing for over 76 million people across 160 countries. Our innovative digital health platforms, including electronic medical records (EMRs) and virtual care solutions, empower healthcare professionals, employers and governments to deliver personalized care efficiently. Our employee wellbeing programs empower individuals by offering extensive support through Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs), mental health resources, financial counselling, and workplace wellness initiatives. At TELUS Health, we are committed to revolutionizing healthcare to ensure people receive the support they need and employees thrive both personally and professionally. Together, let's make the future friendly. For more information, visit: www.telushealth.com .

