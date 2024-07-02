These investments are paired with a significant contribution from the Government of Quebec and the CRTC to expand wireless connectivity to rural and remote communities

HAVRE-SAINT-PIERRE, QC, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - TELUS is pleased to announce a $6.6 million private investment in the North Shore region this year to deploy and update its PureFibre and 5G networks. This investment is paired with the financial contribution of $6.8 million from the Government of Quebec and $5.5 million from the CRTC (Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission) that will allow for the addition of nearly 10 new 5G wireless sites in the region.

As part of the CRTC Fund, the details of which were revealed last year, TELUS activated a first site close to Lac Daigle north of Sept-îles. New wireless sites will be activated in Baie-Johan-Beetz , Sept-Îles and Aguanish by the end of the year. The activation of sites in Baie-Comeau , Rivière-au-Tonnerre, Longue-Pointe-de-Mingan and Rivière-aux-Outardes is planned for 2025.

, Sept-Îles and by the end of the year. The activation of sites in , Rivière-au-Tonnerre, and Rivière-aux-Outardes is planned for 2025. The investments from the Government of Quebec announced in April 2024 will allow for the addition of a new site in Godbout that will increase the service level for cellular coverage. Planning and preparatory work will begin in 2024. TELUS plans for the tower to be operational in 2025.

"Generational investments in our world-class networks are crucial to keeping Quebecers connected to people, information, and essential resources, as well as benefiting from all the innovation and evolution of our portfolio of products and services supported by the power of these networks," says Nathalie Dionne, Regional Vice-President, Marketing, TELUS. "Connectivity supports the development of our regions, strengthens their appeal and accelerates their environmental transition. It also contributes to bridging the digital and socioeconomic gaps, offering every member of society the opportunity to reach their full potential. Although our private investments are crucial, we commend the commitments from the Government of Quebec and the CRTC to improve wireless coverage in our regions."

"I am pleased that TELUS is building new cell towers in our region," said Paul Barriault, Deputy Prefect of the Minganie RCM. "This initiative will have a positive impact on our connectivity, while strengthening the resilience and growth of our communities. With this additional step in coverage, we are paving the way for a more connected and prosperous future for a larger portion of our residents. We hope that other impactful projects will enhance connectivity on major arterial roads to ensure the safety of users and the development of our region."

"This is excellent news for our small municipality of 300 citizens," says Léonard Labrie, Mayor of Aguanish. "Improving connectivity and enhancing coverage by deploying new wireless sites is positive for our large territory of nearly 600 square kilometres, particularly for the security of our roads, the vitality of our communities and regional development. This project was greatly anticipated and I'm happy to see it come to fruition."

"Baie-Comeau is taking a leap forward toward a new era of connectivity and progress with the news of the construction of a new cell tower by TELUS," says Michel Desbiens, Mayor of Baie-Comeau. "This important step strengthens not only our offer to citizens and tourists, but also opens the way to economic growth and innovation. I would like to thank TELUS for investing in our community so that it can prosper in the digital age."

"TELUS's commitment to build a new cell tower in Sept-Îles is excellent news," notes Denis Miousse, Mayor of Sept-Îles. "This investment will help provide better connectivity to businesses and citizens in our community who, like those in major cities, need to rely on reliable and efficient cellular coverage."

Sustainable investments for a better future

TELUS plans to invest $73 billion in Canada by 2028, including $10 billion in the Quebec economy, for its infrastructure, operations and spectrum licensing and to improve the coverage, speed and reliability of its world-class networks.

TELUS distinguishes itself by its ambitious vision for community giving and its team's dedication to putting the company's "We give where we live" philosophy into practice. From 2023 to today, the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation has given close to $60,000 to several local organizations that have an impact on youth in the North Shore region for different projects, including Maison des jeunes le Spoth de Chute-aux-Outardes, Maison des familles de Baie-Comeau and Mission EXEKO (Mingan, Pessamit and Sept-îles). This generosity reflects TELUS' core belief that business success goes hand in hand with community involvement.

The investments announced in this news release reflect TELUS' overall capital expenditure guidance for 2024, which was released on February 9, 2024 during the company's fourth financial quarter of 2023.

