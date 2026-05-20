Investments in nation-building projects will deliver critical infrastructure to strengthen Canada's independence and leadership on the global stage

VANCOUVER, BC, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - TELUS is investing more than $15 billion over the next five years to expand and enhance its network infrastructure and operations across British Columbia. This commitment is part of TELUS' larger commitment to deploy $66 billion across Canada by 2030 to expand and enhance its network infrastructure and operations across Canada, fueling homegrown innovation and support the prosperity of urban and rural communities. Since 2000, TELUS has invested $69 billion in British Columbia in technology and operations to advance connectivity, boost productivity and support a robust national economy.

"The $66 billion announced today builds upon the $294 billion that TELUS has put to work across Canada since 2000, to ensure our fellow citizens have the vital connectivity needed to thrive in today's digital world," said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. "The critical infrastructure our talented team of innovators and engineers is creating represents the 21st century equivalent to building transportation corridors that connect our country. TELUS' investments over the past 26 years represent the financial equivalent of constructing 84 Canadian Pacific Railways or 58 St. Lawrence Seaways or 27 Trans-Canada Highway systems. Importantly, the connectivity we are delivering helps improve the lives of Canadians by enabling teleworking, online healthcare and education flexibility, while also accelerating Canada's digital economy for heightened productivity, innovation and competitiveness. Moreover, our 5G and PureFibre networks are supporting transformational change in respect of remediating our environment, advancing agriculture efficiency and food chain security and bridging socio-economic and geographic divides. Indeed, TELUS' world-leading 5G network now reaches more than 90 per cent of Canada's population, while our global-best TELUS PureFibre network brings the fastest and most reliable internet technology on the planet to 3.7 million households and businesses – and counting, covering 99 per cent of TELUS' legacy copper footprint. Over the past 26 years, TELUS has laid 162,000 kilometres of fibre, which is enough to circle the Earth four times. The environmental and societal benefits of replacing copper with TELUS PureFibre are considerable. Notably, by recycling decommissioned copper, TELUS has eliminated 9,300 tonnes of emissions – equal to removing nearly 2,000 cars from roads for a year. Moreover, as we decommission copper from our central offices, we are re-developing these now vacant buildings to be used as affordable, sustainable housing. By continuing to invest in our world-leading networks, we are demonstrating TELUS' commitment to Always Building Canada, supporting our fellow Canadians for generations to come."

"From connecting with loved ones, to new business and education opportunities, high-speed internet opens doors to people in every corner of this province. TELUS's commitment to B.C. and ongoing work with the Provincial Government means more families in rural, remote and Indigenous communities will have the tools they need to thrive right where they are at home, and bring us one step closer to our goal of a fully connected province," said Diana Gibson, Minister of Citizens Services.

Now through 2030 in British Columbia, TELUS is:

Advancing Canada's Tech & AI Sovereignty

Expanding TELUS PureFibre connectivity over the next five years to more than 65 communities, homes and businesses in British Columbia to stimulate job growth, accelerate innovation and enhance productivity

communities, homes and businesses in British Columbia to stimulate job growth, accelerate innovation and enhance productivity Advancing our wireless networks with more than 45 new towers in partnership with Terrion and upgrades at more than 400 sites across British Columbia this year, significantly increasing wireless coverage and capacity to meet the evolving needs of our customers and communities, now and in the future

in partnership with Terrion and upgrades at more than across British Columbia this year, significantly increasing wireless coverage and capacity to meet the evolving needs of our customers and communities, now and in the future Strengthening Canada's AI infrastructure to meet surging demand for advanced compute power through the TELUS Sovereign AI Factory – officially ranked as the fastest and most powerful supercomputer in Canada by TOP500. Our Rimouski, Quebec facility sold out following its September 2025 launch and we are now expanding our compute inventory to meet continued demand.

Delivering one of the world's most powerful and sustainable AI infrastructure clusters with three world-class facilities in British Columbia , selected by the Government of Canada as the first project to advance under the federal Enabling Large-Scale Sovereign AI Data Centres initiative. Our AI factory in Kamloops, British Columbia, will come online later this year and we will develop two new Vancouver facilities to empower Canadian businesses, researchers, public sector and Indigenous organizations with access to cutting-edge Canadian-controlled compute – ensuring every piece of data, computation, and breakthrough remains within our borders.

, selected by the Government of Canada as the first project to advance under the federal Enabling Large-Scale Sovereign AI Data Centres initiative. Our AI factory in Kamloops, British Columbia, will come online later this year and we will develop two new Vancouver facilities to empower Canadian businesses, researchers, public sector and Indigenous organizations with access to cutting-edge Canadian-controlled compute – ensuring every piece of data, computation, and breakthrough remains within our borders. TELUS Digital is advancing Canada's sovereign AI capabilities through Fuel iX, a platform enabling Canadian companies to deploy secure, domestically-controlled AI assistants. Building on industry-leading safety practices, Fuel iX Fortify addresses Canada's stringent AI security and safety requirements through automated purple teaming and rigorous testing protocols, helping organizations confidently integrate AI while maintaining control over their data and systems

Building on our commitment to rural and Indigenous connectivity in B.C. by connecting households, including in Pacheedaht First Nation, Esk'etemc, Skeetchestn Indian Band and Splatsin First Nation to our world-leading wireless and wireline networks

Pioneering Environmental Sustainability & Purpose-Built Housing

Addressing the increasing demand for housing availability and attainability by redeveloping our central office buildings into purpose-built residential rental developments under the TELUS Living initiative

Advancing our journey to net-zero as part of our world-leading copper retirement program, we continue to support the circular economy by reclaiming and repurposing legacy copper networks, helping meet Canada's need for this important resource. To date, we have mined more than 4,600 tonnes of copper from our network and enabled a reduction of 9,300 tonnes of GHG emissions – equal to removing nearly 2,000 cars from roads for a year

tonnes of copper from our network and enabled a reduction of tonnes of GHG emissions – equal to removing nearly cars from roads for a year Strengthening Canada's food sovereignty and global leadership in sustainable production through TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods. By expanding our Decisive Farming agronomy services in underserved rural areas and supporting Canada's cattle producers, we're helping farmers produce more with less. These efforts ensure a safe, affordable and efficient food supply for Canadians while delivering a critical reduction of up to 500,000 tonnes in GHG emissions by 2030

Fostering Healthy, Connected Communities

Further bridging digital divides through TELUS Internet, Mobility and Tech for Good, as well as continuing to empower Canadians to stay safe online through TELUS Wise. Since inception, these initiatives have helped bridge digital divides for over 204,000 people across B.C. while ensuring they remain safe in our digital world

people across B.C. while ensuring they remain safe in our digital world Empowering British Columbia's youth and removing barriers to help them reach their full potential. Since 2005, the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation and our TELUS Community Boards serving the entire province have directed over $31 million in grants to more than 2,500 health and education-focused charitable initiatives that support youth, and 300 student bursaries for post-secondary students. From removing financial barriers for students, to supporting numerous charity partners serving the critical needs of youth, such as Be the Change Earth Alliance Society, Victoria Conservatory of Music, Access Youth Outreach Services Society and H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, we are committed to building a friendlier future for youth across British Columbia

in grants to more than health and education-focused charitable initiatives that support youth, and student bursaries for post-secondary students. From removing financial barriers for students, to supporting numerous charity partners serving the critical needs of youth, such as Be the Change Earth Alliance Society, Victoria Conservatory of Music, Access Youth Outreach Services Society and H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, we are committed to building a friendlier future for youth across British Columbia Delivering vital healthcare through TELUS Health for Good and supporting 145,000 patient visits from underserved British Columbians since 2018, supported by our $8.4 million ongoing investment in partnership with organizations like Kilala Lelum, ASK Wellness and Cool Aid

patient visits from underserved British Columbians since 2018, supported by our ongoing investment in partnership with organizations like Kilala Lelum, ASK Wellness and Cool Aid Helping organizations create more productive, wellbeing-focused workplaces through TELUS Health's global leadership in healthcare technology, supporting more than 170 million individuals across the globe, in collaboration with innovative Canadian organizations

individuals across the globe, in collaboration with innovative Canadian organizations Investing more than $12.6 million to amplify locally reflective stories and support emerging and underrepresented creators and filmmakers in B.C. through grants, production funding, training, mentorship and distribution across national platforms through TELUS' two content funding programs: TELUS STORYHIVE and TELUS originals

to amplify locally reflective stories and support emerging and underrepresented creators and filmmakers in B.C. through grants, production funding, training, mentorship and distribution across national platforms through TELUS' two content funding programs: TELUS STORYHIVE and TELUS originals Fostering community connection through strategic partnerships with the BC Lions, Vancouver Whitecaps, Vancouver Rise, Whistler Blackcomb, Resorts of the Canadian Rockies, Big White Ski Resort and the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra

Additionally since 2000, TELUS, our team members and retirees have provided $1.85 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, including 2.5 million days of volunteerism to communities in Canada and around the world.

These investments are consistent with TELUS' capital expenditure guidance for 2026 as disclosed in the company's fourth quarter 2025 results and 2026 targets news release dated February 12, 2026 and in the company's first quarter 2026 results news release dated May 8, 2026.

TELUS also embraces tax morality as a means of further investing in our communities. Since 2000, and as of the end of 2025, TELUS has paid approximately $65 billion in total tax and spectrum remittances to our federal, provincial and municipal governments across Canada, consisting of corporate income taxes, sales taxes, property taxes, employer portion of payroll taxes, various regulatory fees and spectrum remittances, including more than $2.6 billion in taxes in 2025 alone. These funds support public works projects, education, healthcare, cultural pursuits and other initiatives that improve the social and economic well-being of our communities.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements about future events and plans that are forward-looking, including statements relating to the amount of TELUS' planned investments and the specific projects and investments we are pursuing now through 2030. These forward-looking statements are made based on a number of assumptions, including assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them as there is significant risk that actual results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements, including as a result of risks relating to regulatory decisions and developments, the competitive environment in which we operate, and our operating and financial results.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are subject to the cautionary note and based on the assumptions, qualifications and risks described in detail in TELUS' 2025 annual Management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) and first quarter 2025 MD&A, which are incorporated by reference herein, and in other TELUS public disclosure documents and filings with securities commissions in Canada (on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca) and in the United States (on EDGAR at sec.gov). Forward-looking statements describe TELUS' expectations and are based on our assumptions as at the date of this press release and are subject to change. These statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of applicable securities laws in Canada and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Except as required by law, TELUS disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 21 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. TELUS Health is enhancing approximately 170 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. TELUS Digital specializes in digital customer experiences and future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for their global clients. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS continues to invest in initiatives that support education, health and community well-being. In 2023, we launched the TELUS Student Bursary, which strives to ensure that every young person in Canada who wants a postsecondary education has the opportunity to pursue one. To date, the program has distributed over $6 million in bursaries to 2,000 students and counting. Since 2000, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.85 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, including 2.5 million days of service--earning TELUS the distinction of the world's most giving company.

For more information, visit telus.com or follow @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For more information, please contact:

TELUS

Tricia Lo

TELUS Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.