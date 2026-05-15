Applications now open for TELUS Aging in Place Innovation Summit: An opportunity to partner with TELUS to support innovation in home-based care

VANCOUVER, BC, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada is nearing a pivotal demographic shift: by 2030, seniors are projected to represent nearly one-quarter of the population. The resulting strain on the healthcare system has fundamentally changed aging in place from a personal preference into a critical societal necessity. TELUS is a technology leader in this space with Medical Alert solutions already supporting seniors across Canada. Building on that foundation, TELUS is poised to bring more solutions to market that support independence and dignity for older adults. The TELUS Aging in Place Innovation Summit, being held on July 9, 2026 at TELUS Garden in Vancouver, is the latest step in this commitment, designed to cultivate the next generation of AgeTech innovators with commercially ready solutions. Established HealthTech companies are invited to submit their applications by May 29, 2026 at https://innovationsummit.telus.com/.

"We believe aging in place isn't just about safety -- it's about preserving dignity and sustaining independence," said Chris Engst, Vice President, TELUS Consumer Health. "While our Medical Alert solution is an excellent option for fall detection, offering the longest battery life in the market and the reliability of a Canadian national network, we know there are many incredible innovators developing solutions that can further support seniors and caregivers at home. This summit is an opportunity for us to partner with like-minded companies that share our social purpose and commitment to improving the aging in place experience. Together, we hope to build a comprehensive care ecosystem for Canadian seniors. It's all part of our commitment to use technology as a force for good to improve access to care, strengthen connections and support our most vulnerable citizens."

The TELUS Aging in Place Innovation Summit seeks mission-aligned partners to integrate into TELUS' technology platforms: supporting seniors themselves, while also empowering the vital network of families and caregivers who make independent living possible. Selected partners will receive an unprecedented opportunity to work with TELUS to scale care solutions across Canada.

For more information about TELUS' Medical Alert solutions, visit telus.com/medicalalert.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 21 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. TELUS Health is enhancing approximately 170 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. TELUS Digital specializes in digital customer experiences and future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for their global clients. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS continues to invest in initiatives that support education, health and community well-being. In 2023, we launched the TELUS Student Bursary, which strives to ensure that every young person in Canada who wants a postsecondary education has the opportunity to pursue one. To date, the program has distributed over $6 million in bursaries to 2,000 students and counting. Since 2000, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.85 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, including 2.5 million days of service--earning TELUS the distinction of the world's most giving company.

For more information, visit telus.com or follow @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For more information, please contact:

Chelsey Higdon

TELUS Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.