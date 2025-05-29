Investment to support sovereign AI data factory in Kamloops, improve wireless coverage in rural areas and reduce GHG emissions with environmentally-friendly technologies

VANCOUVER, BC, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - TELUS is investing more than $15 billion over the next five years to expand and enhance its network infrastructure and operations across British Columbia. As Canada navigates a challenging economic environment and seeks to attract more investment in the country to stimulate growth, this commitment to the province's future will help fuel homegrown innovation and support the prosperity of urban and rural communities. This investment builds on an impressive track record, with TELUS having invested more than $66 billion in B.C. since 2000, and is part of a larger commitment to deploy a total of $70 billion by 2029 across Canada to boost productivity and support a robust national economy.

"For more than 125 years, TELUS has been headquartered in Western Canada, building a legacy of advancing British Columbia's economic and social prosperity. Indeed, against a backdrop of macroeconomic uncertainty, TELUS stands as one of the few companies committing to bold, future-focused technology investments. We recognize that sustained, transformative capital deployment is not only critical for advancing digital inclusion, but also for unleashing British Columbia's full economic potential in the years to come," said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. "The $15-billion investment we are making across British Columbia transcends traditional connectivity; it is powering advanced digital services, fuelling innovation across all sectors of the economy and propelling our productivity as a nation. Moreover, this investment is a cornerstone of Canada's competitiveness on the global stage, driving critical transformational change and advancing our leadership in Canadian AI sovereignty, innovation and development. Crucially, TELUS' capital investments empower a more resilient and inclusive society, enabling us to remediate the environmental state of our planet through technology virtualization and bridge socio-economic and geographic divides, particularly in rural and Indigenous communities. Through our team's passionate efforts, we are ensuring that all of our fellow Canadians can fully participate in, and benefit from, the digital economy and our digital societies for generations to come."

"These investments show confidence in the future of our province as the economic engine of the new Canada," said Premier David Eby. "Connectivity helps people in all areas of the province access services and build businesses, creating jobs and prosperity in every corner of this province."

Now through 2029 in B.C., TELUS is:

Deploying targeted enhancements to our 5G and LTE services at 228 sites province-wide this year, significantly increasing wireless coverage and capacity to meet the evolving needs of our customers and communities now and in the future

sites province-wide this year, significantly increasing wireless coverage and capacity to meet the evolving needs of our customers and communities now and in the future Addressing the increasing demand for affordable rental housing in communities across Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island by redeveloping TELUS central office buildings as part of our world-leading copper retirement program . Advancing our journey to net-zero, we continue to support the circular economy by reclaiming and repurposing legacy copper networks, helping to meet Canada's need for this important resource. To date, we have mined more than 4,600 tonnes of copper from our network and enabled a reduction of 9,300 tonnes of GHG emissions – equal to removing nearly 2,000 cars from roads for a year

. Advancing our journey to net-zero, we continue to support the circular economy by reclaiming and repurposing legacy copper networks, helping to meet need for this important resource. To date, we have mined more than tonnes of copper from our network and enabled a reduction of tonnes of GHG emissions – equal to removing nearly cars from roads for a year Launching a Sovereign AI Factory site in Kamloops . One of two sites in Canada , this secure facility provides Canadian businesses and researchers access to cutting-edge technology, ensuring every piece of data, computation and breakthrough created will remain within our borders

site in . One of two sites in , this secure facility provides Canadian businesses and researchers access to cutting-edge technology, ensuring every piece of data, computation and breakthrough created will remain within our borders Bringing TELUS PureFibre connectivity to more homes and businesses across B.C., including households across 14 Indigenous communities, while expanding PureFibre in Ontario and Quebec to further elevate TELUS as a national provider

across B.C., including households across 14 Indigenous communities, while expanding PureFibre in and to further elevate TELUS as a national provider Enabling wireless connectivity along the Highway 20 corridor for the first time, including four Tsilhqot'in Nations and Ulkatcho First Nation, creating a safer experience for all commuters and enhanced emergency response services for the region

Further supporting the TELUS Internet, Mobility, and Tech for Good programs as well as TELUS Wise. Since inception, these initiatives have helped bridge digital divides for 184,000 people across British Columbia while ensuring they remain safe in our digital world

programs as well as TELUS Wise. Since inception, these initiatives have helped bridge digital divides for people across while ensuring they remain safe in our digital world Growing the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation and TELUS Community Boards, which have given $12.6 million in grants since 2018 to local youth-focused charities to enable health and education programming in British Columbia

in grants since 2018 to local youth-focused charities to enable health and education programming in Supporting a healthier population through accessible healthcare solutions and programs with TELUS Health with partners like The Canadian Men's Health Foundation (CMHF), helping more men tackle chronic stress, anxiety and depression

(CMHF), helping more men tackle chronic stress, anxiety and depression Fostering community connection through meaningful partnerships with sports, recreation and cultural organizations, such as Vancouver Whitecaps FC , the BC Lions, Whistler Blackcomb, Big White, the Moose Hide Campaign , the Canadian Museum for Human Rights and the Royal Conservatory of Music

Over the last 24 years, TELUS has invested $276 billion in network infrastructure, operations and spectrum nationally. Additionally since 2000, TELUS, our team members and retirees have provided over $380 million in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs and volunteered 9.1 million hours to charities and community organizations located in British Columbia.

These investments are consistent with TELUS' capital expenditure guidance for 2025 as disclosed in the company's fourth quarter 2024 results and 2025 targets news release dated February 12, 2025 and in the company's first quarter 2025 results news release dated May 9, 2025.

TELUS also embraces tax morality as a means of further investing in our communities. Since 2000, TELUS has paid approximately $61 billion in total tax and spectrum remittances to our federal, provincial and municipal governments across Canada, consisting of corporate income taxes, sales taxes, property taxes, employer portion of payroll taxes, various regulatory fees and spectrum remittances, including more than $2.3 billion in taxes in 2024 alone. These funds support public works projects, education, healthcare, cultural pursuits and other initiatives that improve the social and economic well-being of our communities.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements about future events and plans that are forward-looking, including statements relating to the amount of TELUS' planned investments and the specific projects and investments we are pursuing now through 2029. These forward-looking statements are made based on a number of assumptions, including assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them as there is significant risk that actual results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements, including as a result of risks relating to regulatory decisions and developments, the competitive environment in which we operate, and our operating and financial results.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are subject to the cautionary note and based on the assumptions, qualifications and risks described in detail in TELUS' 2024 annual Management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) and first quarter 2025 MD&A, which are incorporated by reference herein, and in other TELUS public disclosure documents and filings with securities commissions in Canada (on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca) and in the United States (on EDGAR at sec.gov). Forward-looking statements describe TELUS' expectations and are based on our assumptions as at the date of this press release and are subject to change. These statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of applicable securities laws in Canada and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Except as required by law, TELUS disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company, generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 20 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. Our TELUS Health business is enhancing 76 million lives worldwide through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. Our TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods business utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.8 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs including 2.4 million days of service since 2000, earning us the distinction of the world's most giving company. For more information, visit telus.com or follow @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For more information, please contact:

TELUS

Tricia Lo

TELUS Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.