TELUS commits $2 million to support emergency wildfire relief across British Columbia

TELUS is mobilizing connectivity, health and humanitarian support for British Columbians affected by wildfires

Technicians are working 24/7 to maintain network infrastructure to keep first responders, evacuees and families connected during this crisis

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- As devastating wildfires sweep across British Columbia, TELUS is responding with a $2 million commitment in network connectivity, data top-ups and bill credits for affected customers, and donations and support to charities. TELUS is directing resources toward affected First Nations and non profit organizations on the ground – including the Salvation Army BC and community food banks – while ensuring residents and first responders have access to the critical communications services they need to stay connected.

"Our thoughts are with those affected by the devastating wildfires in British Columbia, and we want them to know that TELUS is here to help," said Victor Dodig, President and CEO of TELUS. "Our team has a long history of supporting communities in times of uncertainty and duress. As fire crews continue to battle the flames, TELUS is committed to doing what we can to help affected British Columbians through this challenging period – including supporting relief organizations, providing mental health and wellbeing services, delivering vital on-the-ground support and working around the clock to keep everyone connected."

Maintaining connectivity and critical network operations

TELUS technicians are working tirelessly to keep network infrastructure operational under extreme conditions, including bringing in additional equipment like generators to keep cell sites running despite a lack of commercial power, and restoring damaged infrastructure as soon as it is safe to do so. This critical work ensures firefighters and other emergency personnel working on the frontlines of the fire remain connected, that residents facing possible evacuation orders have access to the latest information, and keeps families in touch during this difficult time. Our teams are coordinating with government agencies and relief organizations to provide connectivity at evacuation centres, command centres, and other critical locations, while deploying mobile connectivity solutions to fill gaps where fixed infrastructure has been damaged.

How TELUS is further supporting our customers and communities:

Keeping families connected – Affected customers should not be worried about their bills. We're automatically giving 50 GB of free wireless data to evacuated TELUS and Koodo postpaid mobility customers to keep them connected, and are crediting TELUS Internet, TV, home phone, and SmartHome Security bills for all evacuated households. We will continue to pause all home services billing for any customers who face an extended evacuation or displacement. Evacuated customers can call the dedicated line 1-855-889-7233 beginning Wednesday, August 12 for help with their TELUS services and re-entry plans.

– Affected customers should not be worried about their bills. We're automatically giving 50 GB of free wireless data to evacuated TELUS and Koodo postpaid mobility customers to keep them connected, and are crediting TELUS Internet, TV, home phone, and SmartHome Security bills for all evacuated households. We will continue to pause all home services billing for any customers who face an extended evacuation or displacement. Evacuated customers can call the dedicated line beginning Wednesday, August 12 for help with their TELUS services and re-entry plans. Delivering emergency support on the ground – TELUS team members and volunteers are delivering emergency kits with essential supplies, extra cell phones, and power bricks and charging cables to evacuation centres. We're also working closely with evacuated First Nations communities to address their specific connectivity needs and offer our support including through emergency kits.

– TELUS team members and volunteers are delivering emergency kits with essential supplies, extra cell phones, and power bricks and charging cables to evacuation centres. We're also working closely with evacuated First Nations communities to address their specific connectivity needs and offer our support including through emergency kits. Supporting communities with direct funding – TELUS and the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation are committing $100,000 to affected First Nations including Okanagan Indian Band and Westbank First Nation and local charities providing immediate aid on the ground. This funding goes directly to trusted partners including Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team Society, Canadian Disaster Animal Response Team Southwest BC Society, Central Okanagan Food Bank, Clinton Food Bank Society, Mamas for Mamas, Nicola Valley and District Food Bank Society, North Okanagan Friendship Centre Society, and Salvation Army British Columbia Division.

– TELUS and the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation are committing $100,000 to affected First Nations including Okanagan Indian Band and Westbank First Nation and local charities providing immediate aid on the ground. This funding goes directly to trusted partners including Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team Society, Canadian Disaster Animal Response Team Southwest BC Society, Central Okanagan Food Bank, Clinton Food Bank Society, Mamas for Mamas, Nicola Valley and District Food Bank Society, North Okanagan Friendship Centre Society, and Salvation Army British Columbia Division. How customers can help – TELUS customers can text DONATE to 41010 to donate $20, or redeem their TELUS Rewards points to support wildfire relief through the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation.

– TELUS customers can text DONATE to 41010 to donate $20, or redeem their TELUS Rewards points to support wildfire relief through the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation. Providing wellbeing support – The TELUS Health Community Crisis Support line (1-844-751-2133) offers free, professional emotional support and/or resource referrals to anyone in Canada and is operational 24/7.

A longstanding commitment to disaster response and recovery

For more than two decades, TELUS has invested over $300 million in emergency response and community recovery globally, including more than $125 million toward wildfire and flood relief across Canada in recent years. British Columbia is TELUS' home, and when things are at their worst, British Columbians know they can count on the TELUS team to step-up and be at their best. TELUS is leveraging its technology, health capabilities, and remarkable team to help British Columbians stay safe, connected and supported throughout this wildfire emergency.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T) (NYSE: TU) is a leading Canadian communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 17 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. The TELUS PureFibre and 5G networks connect Canadians at home, at work and in the communities where they live.

TELUS Health is enhancing approximately 159 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. TELUS Digital specializes in digital customer experiences and future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for their global clients.

Since 2000, TELUS and our team members have contributed more than $1.85 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs to communities across Canada and around the world.

For more information, visit telus.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Camille Grenier

TELUS Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.