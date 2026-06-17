TELUS CEO Darren Entwistle appointed to the Ordre national du Québec

Recognition honours Darren's extraordinary contributions to Québec's economic growth, technology innovation and support for underserved communities

MONTRÉAL, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - TELUS congratulates CEO Darren Entwistle on his appointment to the Ordre national du Québec, one of the province's highest distinctions, recognizing individuals whose achievements have profoundly shaped Québec's development and influence. Darren has spent more than 25 years leading TELUS' transformation from a regional telecommunications company into a world-leading technology and communications organisation. Throughout that time, he has championed Québec as a strategic hub for telecommunications, AI and healthcare technology innovation and economic growth, while inspiring team members to make a positive difference in communities across the province through philanthropy and volunteerism.

"I am exceedingly honoured, grateful and humbled by this distinction. Indeed, to be bestowed with the Ordre national du Québec holds profound significance, as Québec has played such an integral role in TELUS' growth story and, equally, in my own development and leadership journey," said Darren Entwistle. "Our TELUS team has always viewed Québec as a strategic and cultural cornerstone of Canada, and foundational to TELUS' belief that to do well in business, we must do good in the communities where we live, work and serve as citizens. Our passionate commitment to the province ranges from: TELUS centre of excellence in the development of leading-edge technologies that support the needs of Québec's consumers, businesses and the public sector; to the leadership headquarters of our preventative, digital health strategy to improve the health span of Québecers; to embodying the essence of TELUS' social purpose ideology in action to help our fellow citizens in the province, through our innovative philanthropy and boundless volunteerism. It is an immense honour to accept this recognition on behalf of our 6,600 amazing team members who call Québec home and who made this recognition possible."

Through the legacy of Québec-Téléphone, TELUS and its predecessor organizations have proudly served Québec communities for nearly a century. Under Darren's leadership, TELUS has positioned Québec as a global hub for technology innovation and broadband connectivity through significant long-term investments. Importantly, these technology and infrastructure investments have been complemented by seminal contributions in support of our community partnerships across the Province. Please see below a sample of TELUS' economic and social contributions:

Establishing Québec as the global headquarters of TELUS' technology office. This has driven more than $40 billion invested across Québec since 2000, with an additional $8 billion to enhance connectivity, strengthen operations and expand TELUS' world-leading broadband networks. The significant expansion of TELUS' PureFibre and broadband wireless infrastructure across Québec enables world-class connectivity for millions of residents, businesses and rural communities. This also includes the recent deployment of a submarine fibre cable between Sept-Îles and the Gaspé Peninsula to strengthen network resiliency and bring critical connectivity to Québec's North Shore communities.

Developing one of the world's leading and most sustainable AI infrastructure ecosystems, including Canada's first Sovereign AI Factory in Rimouski, where the first module recently reached full operational capacity, reflecting strong demand for sovereign and AI-enabled infrastructure.

Launching in 2026 the Entwistle Technology Bursary to help financially challenged students pursue their ambitions of a post secondary or technical vocation education in technology. The bursary will remove financial barriers to education for students in Québec and support youth in the province who are actively volunteering to drive positive social change in their communities.

Giving more than $100 million in charitable donations and 1.8 million volunteer hours by TELUS team members and retirees in Québec since 2000.

Creating three TELUS Community Boards in Montréal, Québec City and Rimouski, which have provided more than $27 million in grants to 2,500 youth-focused initiatives. In addition, 200 bursaries (and growing) have been dispersed to post-secondary students in the province through the TELUS Student Bursary.

Providing long-standing support for Québec culture, entrepreneurship and sports through partnerships with organizations including MTELUS, the TELUS 5G Lab, Opération Enfant Soleil, CF Montréal and the Rouge et Or.

In recognition of his contributions to Canada and Québec, Darren was previously appointed to the Order of Canada in 2018 and has received honorary doctorates from McGill University and Concordia University. Darren will become CEO Emeritus upon his retirement from TELUS in June 2026.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements about future events and plans that are forward-looking, including statements relating to the amount of TELUS' planned investments and the specific projects and investments we are pursuing now through 2030. These forward-looking statements are made based on a number of assumptions, including assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them as there is significant risk that actual results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements, including as a result of risks relating to regulatory decisions and developments, the competitive environment in which we operate, and our operating and financial results.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are subject to the cautionary note and based on the assumptions, qualifications and risks described in detail in TELUS' 2025 annual Management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) and first quarter 2026 MD&A, which are incorporated by reference herein, and in other TELUS public disclosure documents and filings with securities commissions in Canada (on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca) and in the United States (on EDGAR at sec.gov). Forward-looking statements describe TELUS' expectations and are based on our assumptions as at the date of this press release and are subject to change. These statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of applicable securities laws in Canada and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Except as required by law, TELUS disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 17 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. TELUS Health is enhancing approximately 170 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. TELUS Digital specializes in digital customer experiences and future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for their global clients. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS continues to invest in initiatives that support education, health and community well-being. In 2023, we launched the TELUS Student Bursary, which strives to ensure that every young person in Canada who wants a postsecondary education has the opportunity to pursue one. To date, the program has distributed over $6 million in bursaries to 2,000 students and counting. Since 2000, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.85 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, including 2.5 million days of service--earning TELUS the distinction of the world's most giving company.

For more information, visit telus.com or follow @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For more information, please contact:

Jacinthe Beaulieu

TELUS Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.