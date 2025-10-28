Recognizing the vital role of the Indigenous economy in Canada's prosperity, TELUS is providing Indigenomics with cutting-edge AI compute to develop culturally respectful AI solutions that will elevate Indigenous voices and promote economic reconciliation while keeping Indigenous data secure

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - TELUS and Indigenomics today announced a partnership to support Indigenous economic advancement and innovation. Indigenomics will leverage TELUS' highly secure, state-of-the-art Sovereign AI Factory to accelerate the development of IndigenomicsAI – an Indigenous economic intelligence platform designed to measure, mobilize and amplify Indigenous economic activity – while helping keep Indigenous data, knowledge and intellectual property secure.

TELUS unveils new brand tagline, ‘We’re always building Canada’ — underscoring the company’s deep Canadian roots and commitment to nation-building through infrastructure and technology investments. (CNW Group/TELUS Communications Inc.)

Through access to TELUS' high-performance AI compute power at its Rimouski, Quebec facility, Indigenomics will leverage the advanced GPU technology to train AI models, conduct research on the sizing of the Indigenous economy and develop AI-driven economic development tools that elevate Indigenous voices and perspectives in business and leadership. This partnership recognizes that Indigenous economic growth benefits Indigenous Nations, businesses and Canada's national economy, and works to build a more prosperous future for Canadians overall.

"Supporting Indigenous economic advancement through our sovereign AI infrastructure is one example of TELUS' reconciliation strategy and commitment to responsible AI in action. This partnership propels us toward the future we're building at TELUS – one where cutting-edge technology serves all communities across Canada, while upholding our digital independence and cultural values," said Hesham Fahmy, Chief Information Officer, TELUS." Our Sovereign AI Factory provides Indigenomics with the same world-class AI capabilities used by leading global organizations, while ensuring Indigenomics retains control over its intellectual property and data. This technology supports Indigenous Nations and businesses to build value-driven AI solutions and create lasting prosperity."

"This partnership is a catalyst for the next generation of Indigenous economic leadership, unlocking the data intelligence, visibility and systems design needed to lead a thriving Indigenous economy well beyond the $100-billion Indigenous economic target," said Carol Anne Hilton, Founder and CEO, Indigenomics. "By providing dedicated infrastructure to support Indigenous economic growth, TELUS is helping to strengthen Indigenous capacity for economic self-determination in an increasingly digital world. It is imperative that Indigenous voices help shape how digital systems are built, governed and deployed in Canada, and this partnership is a meaningful step toward that goal.

This collaboration with Indigenomics builds on TELUS' multi-year Indigenomics partnership and longstanding commitment to advancing reconciliation spanning digital connectivity, economic reconciliation, positive social outcomes and cultural respect. Through this partnership, Indigenous Nations, organizations and businesses can develop and deploy AI models and agentic applications on their own terms. By championing these efforts, TELUS is bolstering Indigenous innovation and economic advancement as an extension of its AI for Good thesis – combining responsible AI with innovative AI capabilities to shape a more equitable digital future.

"Our longstanding partnership with Indigenomics has helped TELUS give voice to and incorporate important Indigenous values and worldviews into our world-leading AI development," said Pam Snively, Chief Data & Trust Officer, TELUS. "Through our Sovereign AI Factory, we're enabling Indigenous data sovereignty while supporting economic self-determination. This is a reflection of what TELUS' AI for Good program efforts were designed to achieve. When we combine responsible AI with meaningful community impact, we create value that extends far beyond technology to build a more inclusive and prosperous future for all."

The TELUS Sovereign AI factory provides Canadian organizations with fast, scalable, secure and sustainable AI infrastructure to build new models, tailor them to their needs and deploy them in real-world operations. This high-performance, GPU-accelerated facility runs on 99% renewable energy and uses less electricity for AI computing than the industry average, aligning with TELUS' broader commitment to environmental stewardship.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 20 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. Our TELUS Health business is enhancing 157 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. Our TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods business utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.8 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs including 2.4 million days of service since 2000, earning us the distinction of the world's most giving company.

We're always building Canada.

For more information, visit telus.com or follow @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

About Indigenomics

The Indigenomics Institute is an Indigenous economic, technology, and data company advancing the $100 billion Indigenous economy vision in Canada. Centering Indigenous leadership, economic sovereignty, and value creation, Indigenomics bridges innovation, partnership, and digital transformation to shape a thriving Indigenous economic future. Through Indigenomics AI, the Institute develops tools and data systems that strengthen Indigenous decision-making, measurement, and visibility in today's economy.

