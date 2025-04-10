Telpay Now Listed in the Intuit QuickBooks App Store

WINNIPEG, MB, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Telpay, a member of the Intuit Developer platform, is excited to announce that its payment solution is now available in the Intuit QuickBooks App Store. This new listing makes it easier than ever for businesses using QuickBooks Online (QBO) to sync Telpay to their workflows and streamline their payments.

Building on Telpay's long-standing integration with QuickBooks products, the App Store listing offers QBO customers with a faster, more accessible way to discover and connect with Telpay. Businesses can now enjoy a seamless integration that simplifies payments, enhances control, and improves financial management.

Benefits for Businesses

Businesses that use the combined power of Telpay and QuickBooks can experience several benefits that help them save time, be more efficient, and improve their cashlfow.

Streamlined Payments and Approvals – Pay bills, employees and government remittances while managing receivables—all in one secure platform. With multiple approvers for payment authorization, businesses can enjoy faster processing and greater control.

Seamless Synchronization – Automatically sync payables, receivables, vendors and payroll. Payments are instantly reflected in QBO, reconciling accounts in real-time and saving hours of manual updates.

Improved Cash Flow Management – Schedule and control payments to optimize finances.

"We're thrilled to bring Telpay to the QuickBooks App Store, making it easier for QBO customers to discover and connect with our powerful payment solution," said Paul Vieira, VP & Chief Experience Officer at Telpay. "Telpay's integration eliminates time-consuming manual tasks and provides a secure, automated workflow that businesses can trust."

How to Get Started

QuickBooks Online customers can explore Telpay's listing in the QuickBooks App Store by visiting our webpage.

For more information, visit https://www.telpay.ca/quickbooks/

About Telpay

Telpay is an all-in-one payment solution that simplifies how businesses manage their payables, receivables, and payroll. With robust automation, secure workflows, and seamless integration with QuickBooks Online, Telpay empowers businesses to save time, reduce costs, and focus on growth.

Intuit and QuickBooks are registered trademarks of Intuit Inc. Used with permission.

Media Contact: Paul Vieira VP & Chief Experience Officer (CXO), Telpay 1565 Willson Pl, Winnipeg, MB R3T 4H1, tf: 800-665-0302